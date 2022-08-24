El Tucuche, our second-tallest peak, rises to a height of over 3,000 feet (914 metres). Groups have always rated the hike to the summit as moderate, some even challenging. It all depends on the trail you use for access.
In the past, climbers used the Acono trail which included access from Caura at the starting point. This route was by far the longest because of the distance entailed in semi-circling peaks such as Pena de Juangalo or Needle Point, Piedra Blanca and Naranjo before meeting the destination mountain El Tucuche. Another trail from Acono merged with the original between Piedra Blanca and Naranjo.
To many, the beauty of this original trail was its lack of steep terrain. Hikers built gradual height without realising it as the trail seemed to be of level gradient. The views from various vantage points were absolutely breathtaking.
Some hikers seized the opportunity to make it up to the summits en route to the ultimate, as the distance to each was short, height having been already attained. When the actual body of El Tucuche was finally reached, that same gradual climb afforded more rewarding views.
Within the past two decades, this precious trail fell into abandonment as fitness groups began to frequent the steep Hobal flank of the mountain. This route proved to be a climb of shorter duration.
This writer’s favourite access to El Tucuche via the Rincon flank was never a favourite with groups because of its rocky challenges. Though the first leg of this trail affords beautiful views and is blessed with a wide variety of songbirds in the canopy, the rest of the route requires climbing narrow passages clefting walls of vertical stone.
We also accessed the intimidating Dread Point, the overthrust that is also called North Point, using this route. This entails two sets of wall climbs but, to us, is the shortest pass to the summit.
El Tucuche is a dominating peak because it stands alone over its surroundings. Lower montane vegetation of ferns, bromeliads, and mosses that carpet the roots, branches and trunks of trees flourish here. Swirling mists are the order of the day, and night.
This brings to mind the night we were camping atop the peak. We could not see one another through the thick mists around and it was so cold that one of my sons pulled his pair of socks onto his hands instead of his feet. He placed his feet in his backpack. No one dared leave his warm spot during the night to answer the call of nature.
A new challenge presented itself this August when the now much-used Hobal Trace route suffered collapse of its roadway. Where the river crosses the initial drive up the base of the mountain, it has now taken over the spot.
Hikers were quite disappointed when they could not cross this point to drive up the rest of the road, and with the weather threatening to continue throughout the weekend, they were forced to make an about-turn because no one wanted to be marooned when the river again rose in flood. Everyone likes to go home after a cold day atop the mountain.
There is another access along a route from the Loango junction, but parking can be a challenge here. As it is, El Tucuche again stands alone, devoid of its climbing visitors.
We join with members of the adventure arm of the hiking fraternity in requesting speedy remedial work on the Hobal access road to one of this country’s most exhilarating mountain climbs, the El Tucuche.