AFTER decades of working in top-level positions in human resources and marketing across several industries, Jilean Dara-Marie Fabien has found her calling as a life coach and author.
Fabien’s desire to write and publish a book came in her early 20s, but it wasn’t until 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, that she wrote and published her first book, entitled Jill Out The Box—Heart Matters, for adults, which chronicles one woman’s journey of healing from divorce, abuse and loss to discovering, loving and embracing her true self with all her peculiarities.
Back in 2017, however, Fabien wrote volumes one, two, and three of The Bentley Chronicles, a children’s book, but the timing to publish the volumes wasn’t right, until now. “I believe nothing happens before its time, though, so now is the time for the release of volume one of The Bentley Chronicles to go into the world,” Fabien said while chatting with the Express recently.
Fabien wears many hats as an entrepreneur, destiny coach, television producer and presenter, wife and mother, but writing and publishing her books brought her to another level of fulfilment. The Bentley Chronicles was born out of an ordinary experience, which turned into an extraordinary lesson.
“I was prying a rollerball from a used deodorant bottle with a fork, and the prongs bent. I took a picture of the bent fork and shared it with a WhatsApp group of ladies, asking them what they saw. I knew where my mind was going, but I wanted to see what would happen. They were certainly game, and their responses were very interesting. It excited and inspired me to write the story,” Fabien said.
She said, “Writing is a gift, it comes quite easily to me. I must admit, I don’t know all the rules, but when it comes to expressing from the heart and even putting what others would like to express in writing, I certainly have a natural ability to do that in a way that touches hearts,” she said.
A gift from God
Fabien was divinely inspired to write the book specifically for children. “I think it was the simplicity of the story. It just seemed like a natural progression for it to be written for children. I don’t know if I was telling myself that I would write a children’s story one day. I just flowed with the inspiration, the spirit of God,” she said.
She said, “It was after I had the draft already written in the way that it was that I showed it to a couple of my teacher friends, who gave me their comments. It was then that it confirmed for me that God really was in the process because I had no prior knowledge about writing children’s books, but there were certain desirable elements already in there,” she said.
The Bentley Chronicles is about a young fork who was a victim of abuse, which left him a bit bent out of shape. He questions why God would allow this to happen to him and is more than a bit upset. His wise friend, Nia, helps him deal with his emotions and provides godly counsel. Fabien said the book is perfect for children and adults to read together as it includes narration and questions for discussion.
Fabien is driven by purpose, which keeps her grounded. “The things I do as ‘work’ don’t seem like work because they come from all the gifts, talents, and abilities God has placed in me for what He has called me to do. While who I am is not what I do, what I do is often an extension and expression of who I am. I function in the roles of wife, mother, domestic engineer, author, publisher, destiny coach, television presenter, master control operator, and motivational speaker, to name a few. If I have any notoriety, it is for the purpose of making the love of God known through my life,” she said.
“These would make great Christmas gifts for your little and not-so-little ones. From what I hear, Bentley also speaks to the hearts of adults. Batch one is sold out, but don’t miss your opportunity to get yours this time around,” Fabien said.
The Bentley Chronicles is available on Amazon.com in Kindle or paperback. Orders can also be placed directly with the author through her Facebook page or by calling 777-CARE.
About Jilean Dara-Marie Fabien
Fabien is the wife of comedian, media personality, and founder of the local cultural TV station, Gayelle, Errol Fabien. She grew up in La Romaine and is the last of three children born seven years apart. She attended Naparima Girls’ High School, San Fernando, and went on to university in Canada, where she did a Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations.
In 2011, she transitioned to being an entrepreneur and is the founder of Destiny Coach TT. Following a personal encounter with Jesus that positively impacted her life, she understood and experienced unconditional love, which led her to a career as a life coach, guiding people to love, freedom, empowerment, and purpose. She also enjoys the visual and performing arts, the outdoors, adventure, traveling, and new experiences,
For her children’s book, The Bentley Chronicles, she writes under the pen name Mrs Fab, while for Jill Out The Box—Heart Matters her adult book, she writes under the pen name Jilean D Fabien.