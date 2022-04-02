An intimate look at Mas

CLR James: A Life Beyond the Boundaries (Constable) by British author John L Williams is the full-scale, scrupulously researched, admiring but clear-eyed biography of the T&T intellectual icon that Caribbean readers have awaited for decades. James’s long, complicated, continent-crossing life is documented here in gripping detail, from his literary and political interests and achievements to the intricacies of radical activism to his equally intricate personal relationships. As Williams shows, James was decades ahead of his time, intellectually, and his ideas are more relevant and indeed more urgent than ever before.