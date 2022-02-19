An Investment in Culture

Winerboy Entertainment and Sekon Sta Management are making an investment in the music and culture and T&T, as they host and promote a fun cooler event dubbed “Festival Friday”. This event is scheduled for this Friday and will utilise the “Concert Capital” venue currently under construction at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
Recognised over the past decade as one of the top performers of the new generation, Nesta Boxill (Sekon Sta) is determined to spread the soca message of unity, freedom and enjoyment in spite of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and all of the protocols in place.
Speaking to the Kitcharee last week, he acknowledged the need for caution in reopening the entertainment sector and embraced the measures and facilities allowed by the Government to present a “Taste of Carnival 2022”.
“We have been dormant for the past two years,” said Boxill, “but now, we’re seeing a gradual return to normalcy happening and so, I think we must embrace it and follow the guidelines so we can return to practising and showcasing our culture, while also reducing the spread of the virus and safeguarding the healthy status of our loved ones, friends and fellow citizens here in T&T.”
Known for producing the first-ever “fetecert” in 2019, Boxill is no stranger to innovation within the industry and looks forward to operating within the Savannah safe-zone facility, where the much-talked-about patron pods will take centre stage just as much as he and his colleagues in soca will on the night already dubbed “Festival Friday”.
“After hosting my own event for a few years and experiencing the crush of bodies at Crew’s Inn in Chaguaramas, we moved the event to Fatima Grounds in 2020 and again achieved success, while bringing so many people together from different walks of life. Clearly, this is a different time and we will be coming together, while simultaneously staying a safe distance apart and the pods will allow us to maintain that safe space while also being close enough to see and hear and enjoy the event with our pod neighbours... So this is not ‘Sekon Sunday’ or even a Sekon Sta and friends concert, but we’re going to put together a fun night and an entertaining cast to celebrate our culture and our annual festival in a safe and responsible way.”
For Winerboy Entertainment founder, Arvinder Rampersad, the mission at hand now is to rebuild the industry from the ground up, while also “preserving the amazing legacy of our forefathers and innovating to anticipate, meet and surpass the future needs, wants and possibilities of the Carnival faithful”.
“The reality is that many of the brands and organisations that built the model for Carnival which we have used throughout the 2000s have not survived the pandemic,” he reasoned. “Those that still exist have to innovate and experiment with new ideas and venues and new channels for marketing and promotion until we strike a balance between what promoters can produce and what the people/patrons want to experience and also what they can afford and are willing to spend their hard-earned monies on going forward. That’s a delicate balance that can only be arrived at through trial and experimentation.”
Case in point is their decision to make the event a cooler event: while the old Carnival event model would dictate that operating a bar would generate substantial additional income, the present mandates and circumstances dictate that allowing patrons to bring their own drinks in their own coolers is more desirable to the public and would encourage less crowding in the aisles and around a bar. Thus, the “Festival Friday” event will allow patrons entry with their coolers and non-glass bottles until 10 p.m. on the night.
“This is not about making money,” stated Rampersad, “it’s about celebrating our survival, honouring those who have passed on and branding and establishing a presence in the festival that we will take forward into the new entertainment spaces, once the industry is officially reopened...”
Boxill promises an electrifying show to keep the pods dancing and pulsing with entertainment, as he performs his growing catalogue of music, fields his 2022 releases and welcomes a stellar cast of industry comrades to the Savannah stage. These include: Erphaan Alves, Preedy, Nailah Blackman, Melick, Mical Teja, Ravi B and more. All protocols will be observed and only vaccinated patrons will be allowed to enter the venue. Physical tickets are available now at 519 in C3 Center, San Fernando; Xtra Foods Supermarkets Nationwide. Shoeholics, G Tees, Sugar Mama Bakery and digital tickets can be purchased on www.islandetickets.com.