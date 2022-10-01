Crossover jazz singer Ancil Valley is going back to the future.
Valley and his self -titled Ancil the Band will delve deep into the funk and disco vault to pull out the timeless classics of the 70s and 80s, when he returns to the stage, on October 8, at the Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernado.
The charismatic crooner says he plans to create a Las Vegas type showcase with his “Return to Retro’”concert and promises fans an “ultimate throwback experience”.
“It is going to be, as they say ‘a movie’. But, one of those old remastered classics that you want to watch over and over,” Valley said of his upcoming show.
The San Fernando-born singer/songwriter says he is eager to show off the enhanced brass power of his musical outfit and promises a few tricks and thrills.
“It’s the best of the funk and disco era, music you haven’t heard and grooved to in a while, jammed live with full brass. And yuh know when that brass hit yuh what does go on, my pores raising just thinking of that crisp sound and the audience’s reaction,” Valley added.
Fans can expect all the musical bells and whistles from his second live concert performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Ancil the Band played to a sold-out audience at the same venue at the “All for Mom” concert earlier this year in May.
The 2013 Digicel Rising Stars winner says after two years of virtual interactions he is over the moon at the prospect of once again coming face to face with his adoring fanbase.
“They keep telling me on social media how much they have missed me. I want them to know whatever they are feeling to multiply it by 1,000 and that’s how much I’ve missed them. As an entertainer I thrive on that in-person engagement with my followers. It fuels and inspires me and keeps me going. So, operating in a vacuum, limited to social media exchanges, has been tough,” Valley revealed.
Valley has carved a unique space in regional entertainment as a musician who promotes and creates space for contemporaries as well as young upcoming talent. The National Youth Action Committee (NACC) Most Versatile Vocalist awardee created the Eat, Drink, Jazz Music Festival in 2016 to create a space where established stars share the stage with newcomers.
“Create opportunities and bringing people on different legs of the journey together is so fulfilling. Its something I definitely want to continue doing with the support of corporate T&T and other stakeholders,” he winked.
Tickets for Ancil Valley’s Return to Retro concert are available at Bright Ideas, Marabella and Princes Town; Michael and Jody’s, Gulf City Mall; Marty’s Barber Shop, Mon Repos and online at ticketgateway.com. For more information call 741-6437.
