Vibrant modern day Caribbean culture transmitted through a 16th century Italian instrument. That’s the wonderous feat violinist Andre Donawa achieves every time he steps on a stage.
Donawa is one the island’s most uniquely talented musicians, playing arguably one of the hardest instruments to master.
He is most remembered by local audiences for founding and starring in the Alternative String Quartet, the string foursome that thrilled audiences around the region a decade ago.
Donawa has since performed for the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II and appeared on stage alongside local music icons US-based soul singer Heather Headley, soca king Machel Montano and pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe.
In 2020 he further broke new ground by becoming the only solo violinist to be featured on a soca riddim when he appeared on Private Ryan’s (Ryan Alexander) “Sweet Tooth Symphony”.
Donawa promises to bring all those experiences to the stage when he hosts his first solo concert in September.
“It is a celebration of our Caribbean culture infused with modern and contemporary genres of music.
“It will be an experience on violin never heard before. Expect a vibrant fusion of traditional Caribbean melodies, rhythmic beats, and contemporary twists,” an excited Donawa told the Kitcharee via WhatsApp on Friday morning.
The upcoming concert will prelude the launch of his first solo album, he revealed.
“I’m excited to bring a unique fusion of genres to the music scene. I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with prominent creatives, making it a vibrant and dynamic project. The album will showcase the rich musical diversity of the Caribbean fused into popular music, and I can’t wait to share it with the world,” Donawa added.
A childhood dream
Donawa formally picked up the violin at age eight. He recalls wanting to start much earlier, but that his mother waited to see if his interest would stick, before buying him his first violin and enrolling him in classes with music tutor Anselm Walters. By age 11 he was a performing soloist.
“My interest was sparked in subtle ways. My mum was a music lover so I was always exposed to the jazz, classical and folk music; so I believe subconsciously and viscerally I gravitated towards the violin having heard the instrument in different genres of music growing up.
“I always jokingly tell people that the violin Gods may have chosen me. From the age of five I had a burning desire to learn the instrument and I officially started at eight. It’s crazy that I still remember the smell of my first violin,” he recalled.
It takes more than talent to become a successful musician in the modern world. Brand identity and awareness are also crucial to impacting the market, he notes.
“As I grew musically and professionally, I understood that being a successful musician involved building a unique brand and staying relevant in the industry. I was fortunate to have the guidance of mentors, fellow musicians and brand ambassadors. Also, my manager Avalon Gomez would have been instrumental in making me more brand conscious by providing strategies and motivating me to show up more,” he revealed.
Aspiring musicians should find an instrument they feel most passionate about and dedicate all their time and energy to perfecting it, he advised. To this day playing the violin remains “a form of meditation and soul expression”, he said.
Donawa dedicates his down time to mentoring young creatives. He was recently a music mentor on the relaunched television talent show 12 & Under, and he does private tutoring every Friday.
“My advice would be to focus on honing your craft while also cultivating a distinctive identity. This then makes your brand more credible, reliable and solid. Embrace innovation, adapt to changing trends, and connect with your audience genuinely. Surround yourself with a supportive network, stay persistent, and never stop learning and growing as an artiste. Remember, success is not just about playing well; it’s about expressing your unique talent and passion through your music,” he said.
Dedication, patience, and consistent practice are the musician’s essentials for progress, he added.
“To achieve a high level of proficiency, it takes a significant commitment of time and effort. Regular practice, guidance from skilled instructors, and a passion for music are key elements in the journey of becoming a skilled violinist. The more one practises and hones their skills, the more they can advance and perform at a higher level,” he shared.
Describing himself as being at “a very experimental phase in my career” Donawa says he has found newfound excitement to “eagerly seize the chance to grow”.
“The next frontier for me is to take my music and talents to a global stage, touring around the world, and sharing my Caribbean violin artistry with diverse audiences. My dream is to create classic albums that showcase the beauty of our culture and traditions, inspiring and touching the hearts of people worldwide.
“I envision establishing a music academy that supports and subsidises gifted individuals, nurturing the talents of younger musicians, and providing them with opportunities to excel. Ultimately, I aspire to be a role model, leaving a lasting legacy in the music industry and beyond, encouraging others to pursue their passions and dreams with dedication and passion.”