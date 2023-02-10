Angel Harps youths 'mash up' Junior Panorama

As the 2023 steelband season continues en route to a spectacular close on Carnival Saturday (Feb 18), and the Express brings you highlights from the journey, here's the incredible tale of Junior Band champions T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra's challenges and triumph on their winning day.
After little let up in the pressure towards the big day, the Junior Panorama competition on January 23, the talented young men and women who took Angel Harps to victory were back in their panyard in Enterprise, Chaguanas by dawn.
Getting on the road to the Queen's Park Savannah began by 6 a.m., with the loading of pans and racks onto trucks and all checking off on all instruments.
The trucks departed on time, starting off on the Old Southern Main Road towards Port of Spain. Angel Harps had enjoyed a buoyant season and plenty of support in the yard as they practiced, drawing appreciative visitors from surrounding communities and around Trinidad and Tobago.
The Juniors had days before given an explosive performance before the judges, blowing away their audience with the introduction of a solo Tassa performer during their rendition of Dexter ‘Blaxx' Stewart’s "Mash Up".
Winding road to victory
What seemed like disaster struck when the band's engine room float was sent almost floating, as the towing eye broke and it became detached from its truck.
The float veered off the road and into a ditch.
The structure was pulled out by members of the band but needed some repairs.
This was done by a welder who was brought up from Chaguanas, courtesy of Cupid Transport and Lifting Services and Shane Transport.
Following roadside repairs, the trucks hit the pitch again, eventually arriving at the Savannah around four hours behind schedule.
No opportunity had been missed, however, as Pan Trinbago had, it seemed, saved the best band for last.
The band had been left with plenty of time to unload and warm up on the drag, before rolling onto the stage before the North Stand.
Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra then put on an what could be described as an incredible performance of “Mash Up”, arranged and conducted by Jerrod Superville, closing out the show in spectacular fashion.
As the results were prepared, the band waited stateside with hearts racing.
The calling of the second-place results was the signal of victory and band members rushed the stage, lifting Superville onto their shoulders.
///Video was supplied by videographer Chas Sheppard, who currently producing a documentary on the Steel Pan.