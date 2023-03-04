ANGELS BY HIS BEDSIDE

“Mr. Blackman you have angels around you! If you were home, within five minutes of this erupting it would have poisoned your entire system; you would have been a dead man.”
Those sobering words from the on-call surgeon at the San Fernando General Hospital, on Ash Wednesday, have forever changed the life of musician Sheldon Blackman.
It was a scary Carnival week for the well-loved jamoo man, last week. What started as slight abdominal pain a week earlier had rapidly progressed to a life-threatening infection. In fact, the “Two is Better Than One” singer says the mercy of God and His guiding light over the hands of the doctors and nurses that oversaw his care is the only reason he is alive today.
“It was a wake-up call of the highest order,” Blackman began with a pained chuckle during an hour-long phone call with the Kitcharee on Thursday.
“I saw death straight in its face. I haven’t experienced so much pain in my life. It was excruciating. I say Lord thank you for the life, my two beautiful children, thank you for all the music. I had made my peace.”
On February 12, the Sunday before Carnival, Blackman, son of late soca music inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) said he started “feeling unwell” and was running a fever.
“I thought I would battle it off with garlic tea and fever grass, but it kept getting worse,” he recounted.
An unbearable pain
Concerned about the increasing pain in his lower abdomen he visited the nearby Tabaquite Health Centre on Wednesday February 15.
“The doctor there told me it was serious, gave me pain killers and sent me to San Fernando Hospital for a CT because she suspected an infection. I was going to Port of Spain that day, so decided to go to the Port of Span General Hospital instead. They gave me antibiotics and said the CT scan wasn’t necessary,” he continued.
Thinking all was well Blackman initially planned to stay in Port of Spain for the week to attend the National Panorama finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Carnival Saturday, February 18. However, his abdominal pain worsened, and he opted to have a CT scan done at a private health institution on Carnival Friday, February 17.
“I did a CT scan on Carnival Friday… they said I wouldn’t get the official results until Ash Wednesday, but promised they would send a copy of the scan to me by email on Saturday. I was in Port of Spain and didn’t feel well so I decided to go back to Piparo,” he added.
On Sunday night Blackman shared the CT images with his brother OC’s (Derek Blackman) wife’s sister, who is a doctor in California, USA. It showed a huge abscess, he said.
“She said you need go get this drained immediately. I said let me wait till Ash Wednesday and she said ok, but keep taking the antibiotics and stay hydrated,” he said.
By Carnival Monday the pain had doubled and Blackman said an inner voice told him to go to the hospital. The following morning on Carnival Tuesday he got his brother Sean to drive him to San Fernando General.
“I gave the doctor the CT Scan and they said we need to do emergency surgery to drain this abscess. They said I needed to fast and not eat and drink anything. With all surgeries you have to name a next of kin… to deal with all that… all of a sudden you’re faced with mortality. It was such a sobering thing,” he recounted.
While awaiting surgery Blackman’s abscess exploded. The quick action of the medical staff at San Fernando General hospital in the minutes that followed, saved his life.
“The prayers of my mother (Claudette) and father was upon me. That’s the voice that said go (to the hospital). I thank the doctors and nurses at San Fernando General that treated me so well,” he added.
Men must check their health
Blackman was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. The fact that his poor life choices and failure to check on his health had brought him to death’s door was the bitterest pill to swallow, he said.
“I was living my life, drinking what I want, I had a habit of buying a Coca Cola to keep me up on my drive home from gigs... Madness!
“I had a conversation with God and thanked him for a second chance at life, a new opportunity to put my house in order. I remember my father (Ras Shorty I) saying he got that message too, to put his house in order and that’s when he changed his life. I got that same word last week.
“I say Father, I wasn’t taking care of the temple with the precision that is needed and this is a wake-up call for me. The one good thing is this can be reversed with exercise and proper diet. I need to take care of my health and what I eating.
“I want to urge all men to do the same and take care of yourself,” an emotional Blackman added.
Despite his physical condition, Blackman said he was determined to perform at the Friendship Festival hosted by his family last night at he Blackman Ranch in Piparo.
“My family saying I crazy and I should rest and heal, but this experience has taken me back to the original word, gather your family and friends and share love, conversations and ideas. No agenda. No star. No headline act, just come together and give thanks.
“Life is so precious. Every moment we have to give thanks for. We have to take care of each other and grow and eat our own food. I am so thankful and blessed despite by weaknesses and shortcomings. I remain persistently obedient to the spirit and when it say move I will move,” Blackman concluded.