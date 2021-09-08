The rainy season is currently in full swing across Trinidad and Tobago. Rainfall not only stimulates new plant growth but promotes the movement of wild animals. Heavy rainfall often leads to flooding and it’s quite common to spot animals in floodwaters.
The spectacled caiman is one of the animals often sighted during and after heavy rains. This local reptile species tends to move as rivers begin to fill and flooding occurs. During the rainy season, caimans, which feed mainly on fish and birds, migrate in search of food and new territory. Caimans enjoy being able to freely move around in the water. As water levels rise, they disperse in their new, extended range.
Many people often panic when a caiman is spotted in floodwaters. However, there is no need to worry as caimans tend to drift away from the presence of humans. It must be emphasised to not interfere with these wild animals while they explore the floods. If threatened or provoked, they can bite to defend themselves. Females also tend to behave aggressively when nesting.
Many times, too, with increased rainfall and flooding, other types of wildlife, including snakes, centipedes and other critters, find their way onto our properties or even inside our homes. These animals mean no harm and are simply trying to survive by seeking warm, dry and secure areas.
Having built our houses and businesses in locations which were once the territories of these wild animals, encounters with them become a regular occurrence during heavy rains.
In such cases, it is advisable to seek the necessary professional assistance for the safe removal and relocation of these displaced animals to natural wild habitats.
After a flood, it is recommended to thoroughly check our homes for any animals which may have sought refuge in hidden places instead of moving with the subsiding waters. Areas to search would include warm or secluded spaces such as under beds, behind refrigerators and curtains, in laundry baskets and in vehicle engines.
Remember, once located, seek the necessary help for their retrieval.
Not only are wild animals affected during floods but domesticated ones as well. Livestock, including cows, goats, sheep, chickens and pigs, are sometimes trapped in stalls or washed away from farms. Quite often, pets, including dogs and cats, may also be stranded in floods. It is critical in the rainy season for these animals to be safely secured or quickly moved to safer ground to avoid drowning.
As widespread flooding is becoming a common occurrence across our country, let us be mindful of the animals which also become affected by rising waters. Additionally, as waters recede, remember, some animals may be lost and in need of assistance. Let us be not only careful but compassionate if we do cross paths with wildlife at these times.
Let us treat them with respect and avoid hurting them in any way. Remember, they, too, just like us humans, are simply trying to survive the challenges of the rainy season.
Wild animals in distress? Call 800-4ZOO (4966) for assistance.
