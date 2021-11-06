Another gifted product of Point

IF you haven’t heard the name Kielan Jacob before, it’s time to get familiar because you’ll be hearing a lot more of her in the future. The multi-talented teen from Point Fortin is a rising star, even the biggest and best in the local jazz industry—Vaughnette Bigford—has high praises for the young singer.
Kielan is only 15 but she’s is already making steady progress in the world of entertainment. Last year she earned silver medals in the acting and vocal categories at the World Championships of Performing Arts which is considered the olympic games for young creative talent. And she recently won first place at The Voice of La Brea. The singer/ songwriter’s winning submission was her very own original composition “Little Star” which you can view on YouTube and on her Facebook page. When Kielan sings, her smooth, rich, melodious voice seems to float over the lyrics. Kielan makes singing on stage—at such a young age—look so easy. One might think she was born to sing.
It is no surprise that Kielan, who can sing both alto and soprano, comes from a musically gifted family.
“My parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents are all musically inclined,” she says. “It was extremely fun and liberating to know that I had people close to me who were interested in the music I was also interested in.”
The oldest of seven, Kielan remembers her aunt cranking up the volume on her CD player while they both danced in the living room. Her taste in music however is unlike that of her peers. People have often referred to her as an ‘old soul’ because her musical interests include Frank Sinatra, Etta James, Nina Simone and Gary BB Coleman. To this day, she is still a huge fan of the oldies and the goldies.
“The way music was played back then, with the trumpets and other instruments, really resonates with me,” she says. “They had an interesting way of storytelling which I connect with.”
One of her all-time favourite songs is Nina Simone’s version of “I Put a Spell on You”. “She has such a powerful way of singing,”says Kielan. “It’s almost as if she’s singing from personal experience which makes her songs seem more sincere.”
Discovering her gift
Kielan’s first exposure performing for audiences was at the age of eight when she was in Standard Three at the Point Fortin Anglican School. But it was while in Form One at Holy Name Convent in Point Fortin that Kielan discovered that she had an undeniable talent for singing. In the years since then, Kielan has entered several competitions including the NGC Sanfest National Junior Arts Festival, the South West Junior Calypso Competition and Vaughnette Bigford’s Black Gold competition. Apart from her participation in recent events like WCOPA and The Voice of La Brea, Kielan has also performed at local events and at the We Will Rise virtual concert on Wack 90.1FM Radio.
Music, says Kielan, is not only meant to entertain but to bring people together.
“Honestly as a youth growing up in a world of technology, there is a disconnect among people especially now. Before we used to communicate more or spend more time outdoors, now everyone is inside with their device. I think people need something like music to bring them together again,” she says.
Kielan’s plate is quite full at the moment; she’s in Form Five with SBAs and exams on the horizon. In her spare time she works on her music which she loves too much to view as a chore. When she’s not doing schoolwork or music, she’s either practising her guitar skills or reading. She concedes that not many of her peers share similar interests.
“I myself don’t know of anyone who wants to pursue music as a career path. It would be nice, though, to have artistic conversations with people my own age. So many older ones in the industry tell me that they are happy to see a young person like myself who is into jazz and calypso. It is becoming so repetitive that I asked myself the other day: Am I like the only young person who sings this kind of music?” says Kielan with a laugh.
However, when experienced professionals in the industry commend her, she feels reassured knowing that she is on the right path.
Music and songwriting is an outlet of freedom for Kielan who is mature beyond her years. She will be representing T&T again at the World Championships of Performing Arts in 2022. As far as the future is concerned, Kielan hopes to continue on her musical journey, speak to hearts and bring people together through music.
In the meantime she has some advice for other youths who are interested in pursuing a less conventional and more creative path.
“To young people who want to pursue the arts whether it’s painting, poetry, writing or singing - remember that you can do it as long as you put in the work and time. It will be challenging but all the hard work will be worth it when you see the results,” says Kielan.