Another weapon in Covid-19 war

MONOCLONAL antibody therapy has been credited with keeping persons with mild to moderate Covid-19 out of the hospital and aiding recovery. This form of antibody treatment is not new. Before the pandemic, monoclonal antibodies (usually administered intravenously as a cocktail) were used to treat cancer, Ebola and HIV, but it shot into the limelight in October 2020 when then-US president Donald Trump received the experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail.
What exactly are monoclonal antibodies and who is eligible to receive this therapy?
To find the answers to these questions, the Express sought the expertise of Dr Nicole Ramlachan. The associate professor in the Department of Biotechnology at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) has worked on virology and microbiology projects with research models studying bacterial and HIV/retroviral infection, as well as in the production of monoclonal antibodies.
The researcher and lecturer explained that, with the exception of people with autoimmune diseases, for whom this ability is less distinguishable, our body has the ability to recognise self versus non-self antigens or protein molecules circulating in the bloodstream and produce antibodies to eliminate only foreign antigens. Monoclonal antibodies in particular are identical copies of one antibody that target a specific antigen.
“If we get exposed to a virus or bacteria and little pieces of protein from that virus are floating around our body, our cells in our immune system come in contact with it and present it to other cells that will decide whether they will make an antibody for it or not. When the antibody is produced by the B cells or memory cells, it can go through what we call ‘clonal expansion’. In other words it makes many, many copies of the exact same thing,” explained Ramlachan who has extensive experience in research in the areas of genetics, specifically in the areas of immunogenetics, clinical genetics, forensic DNA analyses and molecular biology.
A person can have monoclonal antibodies running through their bloodstream but they can also be created in a laboratory. Just as a body can produce antibodies after being exposed to an antigen, monoclonal antibodies can be made scientifically in a lab by exposing white blood cells to a particular antigen—that has been done in the past with HIV and Ebola and it’s now being done in the case of Covid-19.
“Most of the monoclonal antibodies in production which the FDA and other regulatory agencies have approved target the spiked protein, particularly for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2),” said Ramlachan.
Monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 has its limits, however. Because monoclonal antibodies are designed to attack and kill particular antigens, not all viral variants respond to it, some are resistant to antibodies. One antibody treatment bamlanivimab was discontinued in March because it was no longer considered effective against treating variants of Covid-19, said Ramlachan.
“As variants come in and out, treatment will have to be pulled—and that is normal. This is what we call a highly mutative virus so once it mutates and the antibody cannot effectively recognise it, then the antibody treatment cannot be used,” she added.
Scientists hard at work
Other monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab produced by Regeneron are currently used in the US for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 who are in the early stages of the virus. Persons in advanced stages of Covid-19 who are oxygen dependent are not eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy, said Ramlachan.
As you read this, scientists are working to create antibodies to help prevent the ‘cytokine storm’, which is a term used to describe what happens when the immune system overreacts to Covid-19 and organs shut down and inflammation gets to life-threatening levels.
There are some cytokines or inflammatory proteins like Interleukins that can be blocked by antibodies, but these drugs are still in the clinical trial phases and not much has been published about them.
Given that monoclonal antibody therapy is not for everyone—and can only treat disease progression—vaccination is crucial for prevention of severe disease and death, stressed Ramlachan.
“We have to get to some level of herd immunity and the only way we can get rid of this pandemic is by vaccinating as many individuals as possible,” said Ramlachan.
“Even if we can’t eradicate it, we might be able to live with it for 20-40 years without major outbreaks by keeping numbers down and making sure that enough of the population is vaccinated. Of course, not everyone can take a vaccine depending on their health status; but if you’re over the age of 18 and you’re generally healthy and a good candidate based on comorbidities then it’s recommended that you take the available vaccine and follow the recommended course.”