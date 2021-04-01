Answering His call

IF the walls of St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, could talk, one can only imagine the stories they would tell.

The oldest secondary school in Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating its 185th anniversary this year. Its courtyard still bears traces of its early beginnings. Behind the goal post of the school’s netball court lies a stone which at first glance looks rather unremarkable, however, it is actually the foundation stone of the school’s first chapel which was laid in 1845.