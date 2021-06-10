Answering the (Covid) call

Spare a thought and/or prayer for frontline workers.
So croons Chris Garcia over emotional keys and heart-tugging strings on his new release “Hear Their Prayer”.
An ode to medical and protective personnel, Garcia’s tune calls for national appreciation and support for those risking their lives during this country’s deadliest surge in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
“They are really soldiers. It’s not Vietnam, it’s not World War II, but they are on the frontline defending us. Looking at them and their plight, the hell they are going through that inspired me to write this song,” Garcia told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
Garcia said he was moved to put pen to paper after seeing the pleas of medical workers both here and abroad for people to follow the health guidelines and support their efforts.
The “Chutney Bacchanal” singer teamed with producer Isaac Farrow at Dianjen Recording Studio on the project which was mastered by Johann Seaton.
“The global pandemic has put the world on pause and continues to take many lives.
“Today I’m abasing myself to the frontline workers, the medical workers, who are putting themselves on the line to save our lives.
“All the footage and snippets of news I’ve seen on social media of them crying, dying and those that are alive pressing on and fighting on, it was inevitable that I use my God given gifts to compose something for them,” he continued.
Garcia called on nationals to show vocal support for all frontline staff on social media and silent support through following the anti-Covid guidelines.
“I would hope the public would feel more empathy and show more appreciation for frontline workers. It’s vitally important in this time more than ever, they need our fullest support.
I hope those who hear (the song) feel the compassion I am feeling and in some small way convey a ‘thank you’, a ‘God bless you’ or a ‘we are with you’ when next you see a uniform from the medical fraternity,” he said.
We have to help ourselves
Garcia conceded that prayer and best wishes without action have their limitations.
He referenced the parable of a man who refused the help of other humans while waiting on divine intervention, repeating the old adage that “God helps those who help themselves”.
“I remember a story that there was a man who said he believed in God so much that he said he would wait only for God to come help him.
“While he was waiting three different men paused to assist but he refused and died. He saw God and asked ‘why didn’t you come?’ But God said ‘I sent three different people to assist you but you ignored them,’” Garcia said.
Garcia believes the Covid-19 vaccine is divine intervention allowing men to help themselves out of the current global loss of lives and livelihoods.
“God asked the man (in the parable) ‘What more can I do?’ In other words if God is sending us the vaccine then so be it. The choice is now yours (to accept) His help,” he added.
While the choice to take the vaccine is a personal one, Garcia believes his acceptance of the only viable presented medical solution out of the pandemic is his “contribution to a better tomorrow”.
“You know one of the most beautiful words is hope. Today we need hope much more than ever, we need to hope things can better.
If there are contributions in anyway at all to ensure tomorrow is better then I have taken the vaccine. I can only speak for myself. I know the choice is personal,” he said.
Whatever your personal choice Garcia hopes the lessons of love, unity and humanity taught by the pandemic are not forgotten once life returns to some level of normalcy.
“I do hope when all this is over that we all learn from all that has happened and be better for it in the end.
“It is my great hope that we come out of this a better nation, a better people. A more loving and caring people,” he concluded.