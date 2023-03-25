More consciousness.
This is the response by Tropix Entertainment, organisers of the upcoming “Redemption the Concert”, scheduled for May 6 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, to a strong statement by this country’s newly installed top cop, Erla Harewood-Christopher, about T&T’s crime situation.
Commissioner Harewood-Christopher called on the population to pray for spiritual intervention in the fight against crime, as she addressed members of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce on March 14. On the heels of that call concert organisers added singer Anthony B (Keith Blair) to the show’s line-up, in an effort to bring “more consciousness”
The concert will also feature headliner Buju Banton (Mark Anthony Myrie), Luciano (Jepther McClymont) and Beres Hammond.
“An evil has spread over the land,” Harewood Christopher stated in her speech.
“And we must recognise - those of you who are spiritually inclined, you must recognise that this is beyond the physical and unless we seek the intervention of that greater spirit, whatever we may call Him - we know we have different religions, so who will call Him God, who will call him Allah, or Krishna, all of us, if not all of us, 99 per cent of us believe in a superior being and we need to invoke the help of that being if we need to really bring Trinidad and Tobago back to that place where we want it to be,” Harewood-Christopher stated in her speech.
The utterance of the country’s Police Commissioner has been met with deep dialogue on social media and offline.
The team at Tropix Entertainment believe that an all-hands-on board approach is required to deal with this social epidemic.
“Sometimes we must look at ourselves. We must ask, ‘what can I do to help alleviate this problem?’”
The team is happy for the opportunity to deliver a positive option in the face of ongoing criminal upheaval and anxiety in the country.
Anthony B, a prominent voice on Jamaica’s reggae circuit, has maintained a conscious spirit for over three decades in the public domain. As a member of the Rastafari movement, the Trelawny native came from a deeply religious family and in youth, was influenced by the music of artistes like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. His revolutionary stance has heard him deliver songs pertinent to political and social injustices. From the very beginning of his career, Anthony B chose to go against the sexually-charged lyrics that was the trend at the time, and instead provided musical accompaniment to the people on the ground who needed a voice.
“We are happy to announce the booking of Anthony B,” said a member of the Redemption camp. He is a positive musical force that we know will make people think on show night,”