Living in a multi-cultural society, Anthony Batson found his passion in singing Hindi songs.
An Afro-Trinidad, Batson is also a self-taught harmonium, dholak and dhantal player.
Batson, whose voice is similar to chutney soca icon Sundar Popo, has won many competitions.
And for the first time, Batson is among the finalists in the 2020 Chutney Soca Monarch.
“I am very happy to have made it to the finals. I am going into the competition with an open mind. The virtue is in the struggle and not necessarily the prize,” he said.
Batson, 25, will perform his original chutney soca song “Sally”. The song tells a story of a man who fell into love with a dancer from Princes Town.
“This is a song about love. It is a positive song. It is not hitting at women or about alcohol. A clean song,” he said.
Batson, of Couva, began singing at primary school. He was fascinated by the Hindi lyrics in bhajans and joined the school bhajan group.
“Then in secondary school the teachers realised I had a love for song and I sang in the calypso competitions and choir,” he said.
Batson joined a the Mc Bean Hindu Mandir, singing Hindi songs throughout the country.
He won the first National Junior Chutney Soca Monarch competition.
“At first some of my relatives did not accept it because this was not our culture. I was African with no East Indian heritage and it was not acceptable. But my grandmother and father realised my passion and encouraged me. Now my entire family is very supportive,” he said.
Known as the ‘man with the Sundar Popo voice’ Batson has captured hearts throughout the country and abroad.
He had performed in North America and the Caribbean.
“We are living in a multi-cultural society and we need to embrace everyone,” he said.
On Saturday, Batson will battle seasoned chutney singers for the chutney soca crown.
“We have been working very hard at this performance. I am bringing Sally and some other surprises,” he said.
The finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch will be held at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, on Saturday night.
New York and Toronto would be represented at the finals.
The Finalists are as follows –
1. Amit Sagram - Stargram
2. Ricardo Melville - Daddy Chinee
3. Shivan R, Mr Rave, Vendra
4. Adesh Samaroo
5. Damian Sookram - (New York)
6. Keith Bishop - Keipalo - (Toronto)
7. Neeshan Hitman Prabhu
8. Ravi Babooram & Sandesh Sewdien (Holland)
9. Kavita Ramkissoon - The Chutney Empress
10. Navita Mahatoo
11. Veejai Ramkissoon
12. Kenneth Supersad
13. Sangeeta Songstar Harrypersad
14. Dubraj Persad
15. Nigel Gobin
16. Anthony Batson
17. Nishard M
18. Veekash Sahadeo
19. Ki Persad
20. Reshma Ramlal - The Warrior Princess
21. Imran Beharry - GI
22. Riz and Theatrics - Rizaan Ali & Darreon Narine
23. Kess Ramroop - Dr Tunes
24. Raul Deoram - (Toronto)