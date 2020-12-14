Tim Cook

delivery: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, USA, in June 2018. —Photos: AP

Apple is stepping up privacy for app users, forcing developers to be more transparent about data collection and warning they could be removed if they don’t comply with a new anti-tracking measure, a company executive and regulators said last week.

The US tech giant said it’s set to roll out the anti-tracking feature next year and warned it could kick apps off its widely used App Store if they don’t obey its requirements.

Called App Tracking Transparency, it will require apps to clearly ask for users’ permission before tracking them. It was due to be launched this year but was delayed to allow developers more time to make changes.

“Its aim is to empower our users to decide when or if they want to allow an app to track them in a way that could be shared across other companies’ apps or websites,” senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said.

“Developers who fail to meet the standard can have their apps taken down from the app store,” Federighi said in an online keynote speech to the European Data Protection and Privacy Conference.

Privacy campaigners say the move is a vital step that could strengthen respect for privacy but tech rivals like Facebook that make money from digital advertising that tracks users have pushed back against the measure.

Federighi said tech users should be empowered to have more control of their data and dismissed arguments from advertisers and tech companies who say the anti-tracking feature will hurt the online ad industry.

Personal data

“When invasive tracking is your business model, you tend not to welcome transparency and customer choice.”

Apple is itself the subject of complaints by European privacy activists who say the company uses software that tracks the behaviour of iPhone users. Vienna-based group NOYB, founded by lawyer and activist Max Schrems, last month asked data protection authorities in Germany and Spain to examine the legality of unique codes that they say amount to tracking without users’ knowledge or consent, a practice banned under strict European Union privacy rules.

In a separate policy update, apps in the App Store will soon start giving users more details about the personal data they use, Britain’s competition watchdog said.

Each app’s listing will highlight key information about the data collected and a summary of its privacy policy. The changes, which were announced earlier this year, will take effect shortly for users worldwide, though a specific date wasn’t given.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said it worked with counterparts in the Netherlands and Norway to push for the changes, based on concern users were not being told clearly whether their data was being shared with third parties. —AP

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid brings surge in fertility patients

Covid brings surge in fertility patients

CHRISTMAS is usually the slowest time of the year at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre. But this year is different. When the pandemic was declared in March, the clinic which had plans to introduce new fertility innovations followed their international counterparts in the US and Europe and stopped fertility treatments while they assessed the threat that Covid-19 might pose for pregnant women and babies.

The clinic reopened its doors in May and by September there was a significant increase in both calls and treatment bookings compared to 2019.

Carnival is a must, protocols, masks and mas

Carnival is a must, protocols, masks and mas

The Incredible Myron B (Myron Bruce) is singing those Covid Christmas blues.

True to his brand the comical entertainer, who now goes by the moniker Calypso Nite, has found the humorous side of the current circumstances of a raging global pandemic in the form of a reworked version of the Yuletide favourite “12 Days of Christmas”.

Myron’s version laments in detail all the stages of the local experience from initial lockdowns to gaining those extra pandemic pounds from lack of activity and the reopening of restaurants and public beaches.

Los Alumnos de San Juan

Los Alumnos de San Juan

Charity.

That’s the very foundation of Los Alumnos de San Juan, says lead singer Alicia Jaggasar.

The 11-time National Parang Association of T&T (NPATT) best lead vocalist and queen of parang says when you strip away their pretty costumes, airtight harmonies and inventive instrumentation, her iconic band is at its core a charitable movement.

Jaggasar joined the then San Juan Secondary School band in 1987, less than a year after they first came together. Back then she recalls herself a young, dreamy-eyed music-lover obsessed with Latin music.

Baking it sweet and simple

Baking it sweet and simple

AT her home bakery in St James, Nicky Moore is busy at work, whipping up her famous ponche de creme rum cake which has won sterling reviews on social media. She pops one in the oven before settling down to our interview. Her golden brown rum cakes which taste as good as they look are a huge favourite among customers of Addy Bakeshop—a small local business in St James created and owned by Moore and her husband Paul Davis.

Short Story Challenge winners announced!

Short Story Challenge winners announced!

Eleven-year old Josse Franco and eight-year old Josh Hansraj top their categories in Dragonzilla’s Short Story Writing Challenge to win brand new laptops, courtesy the NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest!