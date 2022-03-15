For the first time the Jerusalem Cinematheque is exposing the treasures of the Israeli Film Archive worldwide, allowing a rare glimpse into tens of thousands of titles, 1896 to the present day.
Since 1960, the Jerusalem Cinematheque’s Israel Film Archive has been responsible for the safekeeping and preservation of original Israeli narrative and documentary film works—from the late 19th century until the present day.
The general public can now explore the archive’s film treasures on-demand and from any place in world.
According to a release from the Jerusalem Cinematheque, the project, which started seven years ago, involves digitisation of rare film and video footage, some of which were stored in tin cans on the archive’s shelves for many years and for the first time exposed to the public.
The project includes an advanced digital preservation system and a detailed catalogue including 8,000 topics and 4,000 figures, accessible through an interactive search of public figures, dates or landmarks.
The new website features two main on-demand options: The Historical View that travels through Israel’s rich history through thousands of rare archival materials such as Jerusalem during Israeli war of independence, Hollywood stars and politicians’ visits to Israel, the streets of Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem during WWI and thousands of other newsreels and home videos; and the Artistic View, with a selection of over 300 feature classics and documentaries made in Israel.
Some of the films are accessible to the international audience with English subtitles for the first time, among them is a list of Israeli classic cult films such as Avi Nesher’s Sing Your Heart Out, Boaz Davidson’s Alex is Lovesick and Halfon Hill Doesn’t Answer.
Free access
The Historical View is accessible free of charge in both English and Hebrew versions; the Artistic View contains 300 feature films, some of which are accessible for a small fee.
The materials made available on this innovative website are translated, tagged, and searchable in English and in Hebrew.
For example, one may find over 8,000 searchable topics and over 4,000 searchable people of interest and notable public figures.
“The result is a dynamic new website that offers a unique opportunity to browse through Israel’s filmed history as documented in newsreels (including every newsreel produced in Israel from 1927-1972), home movies (offering a uniquely personal view of Israel from residents and visitors over the decades), entire family collections and rare films.
“Stored in the archives are genuine holy grails such as film pioneers, the Lumière Brothers’ rare footage from the landscapes of Jerusalem, Jaffa, and Bethlehem in 1896.
These films, shot by the Lumière Brothers, are considered the first-ever video footage of Palestine,” the release stated.
The Historical View enables users to delve into historical moments over the years.
Thousands of films that show daily life in Israel and significant moments in Israel’s history are also available in this searchable archive.
Examples include the Declaration of the State of Israel, the establishment of cities, schools, hospitals, entertainment shows for soldiers in the Jordan Valley (1969), the Jewish Brigade (1928), the Purim parade in Tel Aviv (1928), Rabbi Kook’s funeral in Jerusalem (1935), and many other diverse clips.
Preserving history
The Israel Film Archive—an active member of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF)—holds over 32,000 titles, recorded on two million metres of film, and 4,500 hours of productions made in Israel, and has a digital storage volume of about six petabytes (six million gigabytes).
This project led to the creation of the first advanced professional laboratory in Israel transforming film reels into digital formats at international standards.
Disintegrating film reels, often containing the only copy in the world of a particular film and unable to be projected until now, are now archived in 4k quality digital files, saving them from oblivion and guaranteeing a depository for future generations.
Partners include the Jaglom Family Foundation, the Beracha Foundation, the Matanel Foundation, Mifal HaPayis—Israel’s National Lottery, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Jerusalem Development Authority, and the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage.
“The digitisation of these rare materials featuring filmed moments and creations from decades ago is an exciting endeavour that preserves history and allows people from all over the world to experience and learn of each other’s past. These rare visual treasures, now available for anyone, anywhere, have the power to connect people, history, and culture,” the release said.
The site is now accessible free of charge in both Hebrew and English: https://jfc.org.il/?lang=en