Aripo pupils excel despite pandemic struggles

BETWEEN Arima and Valencia lies Aripo and the Aripo RC Primary School where Michael Baptiste has been teaching for the past six years. For years the school, which has a population of 45 pupils, has been operating with fewer than the minimum number of teachers required at the institution. Parents who could afford the transportation costs send their children to other schools out of the area, others who can’t have no other option than to send their children to Aripo RC.
Over the years Baptiste, who teaches Fourth and Fifth Standards, has had to endure many challenges.
But his biggest test came this year when he had to prepare his four SEA pupils for their exams in the middle of a pandemic. The unique challenges they encountered made their success all the more sweeter.
All four pupils—three boys and one girl—passed for their first choice. Two boys passed for Holy Cross College, another got his first choice of Trinity College East, and the only girl among them got her choice of St Augustine Girls’ High School.
“Their success shows that children in rural communities can succeed if people believe in them and work with them,” says Baptiste, who has been on cloud nine since the results were released almost a month ago.
The pupils’ achievements would not have been possible had the parents, church and community members not come together and given Baptiste their full support. Baptiste uses a special term to describe their efforts—the “Partnership Coalition”.
When schools were first closed at the start of the pandemic, it was nearly impossible for Baptiste to teach his SEA students via Zoom because the children didn’t always have access to devices or to the Internet. When connectivity problems arose, Baptiste drove to his pupils’ homes and had one-on-one classes in his van, he also met with another pupil under an orange tree.
When schools were reopened to accommodate SEA pupils, classes resumed at Aripo RC Primary, but they were forced to shut down again ten days later when Covid cases began to rise. The four SEA pupils and their parents were worried, but not more than Baptiste, who knew there was still a lot of work to get done before the actual exam.
Parents consulted with a shopkeeper in the community and it was decided that Baptiste would occasionally meet any one of his pupils who needed additional help along with their parents in a room adjoining the snackette. Parents and neighbours provided them with lunch, and a small contribution was given to the shop owner for the use of his electricity. By the time the exam day came around, the children were ready.
Excelled in spite of challenges
Baptiste knew the children worked hard in spite of the difficulties. Still he lived in anxious suspense until the morning of October 8, when the school principal handed him the envelope with the exam results. As he stared at the envelope’s contents, he couldn’t believe his eyes and had to grab on to the desk for support. Each of his pupils got their first choice.
“I felt like a parent, teacher and mentor all at the same time. I started to cry, my knees buckled and I fell to the ground,” says Baptiste. “Not enough emphasis is put on rural communities, and I want people to know that these children can do well, they can succeed.”
Sharmilla Paul was elated when she learned her daughter, De Jonne Gaskin, passed for her first choice. “I was expecting it because Mr Baptiste and the children worked very hard and it paid off. Mr Baptiste went over and beyond what is expected of teachers, and he is still supporting the children today,” says Paul.
Her daughter has already said she wants to become a lawyer.
“And I’m backing her 110 per cent,” says Paul.
Kenrick Quash’s son, Nakiah Quash, also passed for his first choice—Trinity College East. Quash believes if all rural communities had teachers like Baptiste, the children would be at an advantage.
“I’ve had experiences with Mr Baptiste in the past because he taught my first son who was struggling in school. Mr Baptiste went out of his way many times to help him. My son eventually passed for Trinity College East. I don’t have the words to describe the extraordinary efforts he puts in to help the children. I’m still trying to think of a way to thank him,” says Quash. “All rural communities should have teachers like him.”
Teaching is more than Baptiste’s job—it’s his calling. When he entered the profession 16 years ago, his goal was to help his young pupils—the majority of whom come from disadvantaged rural backgrounds—to realise their full potential. Baptiste was inspired by his own background. He grew up in Sangre Grande with basic amenities.
“My parents wanted better for us and those values were passed onto me,” he says.
Far from finished
Baptiste’s first teaching assignment was at the Cumaca RC Primary School—a gruelling two-hour drive from Sangre Grande. It was a baptism by fire. The community has no running water or electricity, and the only road in and out of Cumaca is in a deplorable condition. Instead of complaining about the difficulties that came with his assignment, he found satisfaction in giving children in the neglected rural community a fighting chance to reach their potential.
We first met the dedicated teacher back in 2012 in Cumaca, when one of his success stories by the name of Francis Paponette passed for his first choice, St Mary’s College, in spite of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Paponette is now 21 and has his eyes set on joining the Coast Guard.
“It was Mr Baptiste’s persistence and determination that helped me get into CIC,” says Paponette. “He helped build my self-confidence because he was not like others who think that rural children are from the bush and can’t do anything. He saw potential in me and helped me to see it in myself.”
Although his pupils were successful at their exams, Baptiste’s work is far from finished. He is busy networking with past alumni at SAGHS and Holy Cross to assist the pupils with books and school supplies in time for the new school term. He is grateful to all stakeholders within and outside the community who stepped in to render assistance, even in this time of uncertainty. But he is aware each pupil faces an uphill battle as he or she enters a new phase in their education.
“Rural areas like Aripo are limited in their support system. When students move on to secondary school, they often struggle to transcend beyond their primary school achievement. The school family has often supported them in various ways.
However, we can’t do it alone,” says Baptiste. “In this time where we have been propelled into technology, these four students need support. I would like to see them equipped with devices, printers and Internet access. Government initiatives like the ‘Access TT’ centre are needed in under-served communities like Aripo. I am sure that with these external structures, students like these four in Aripo will be able to optimise their education.”