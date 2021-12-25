Around the World on 298 postcards

SUSAN Homer has travelled to the four corners of the planet without actually leaving her living room. Since becoming a member of Postcrossing—n online project that allows its members to exchange postcards with random persons all over the world, Homer has sent and received a total of 298 postcards. Each card is unique and includes the most elaborate stamps you have ever seen.
In the past five years, Homer has received postcards from as far away as Australia, Japan, Russia, China, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Her postcard collection also includes places with exotic people and cultures like Morocco, Mallorca and Kazakhstan. Occasionally she has opened her mailbox to find a postcard from a country she had never heard of before such as Guernsey—a little island in the English Channel, just west of Normandy, France.
“Postcrossing is the best way to spread a little love and positivity!” said Homer.
When she discovered Postcrossing she found not just a hobby but something that turned out to be in perfect alignment with her very own personality. Homer has always been interested in the world beyond our shores. Between the ages of eight and 12 she exchanged letters with pen pals - a concept that might sound outdated to today’s social media generation where most communication is done via a WiFi connection. But those exchanges of snail mail (another foreign concept for many) piqued her curiosity.
“The world is so big, I always wanted to experience the cultures and traditions that are unique to communities, countries and islands,” said Homer.
She had dreams of becoming a flight attendant and travelling the world. When that did not materialise, she joined the hospitality industry where she met and interacted with international guests. She then went to The Bahamas where she lived and studied. It was while she was part of a network called Paycation that she stumbled across Postcrossing and joined without hesitation.
Broadening one’s horizons
Postcrossing provides its members with information and statistics of all the countries they send postcards to, including the distance between the countries of the sender and receiver and the length of time the postcard takes to arrive. Members can request what postcards they want, such as those with landscapes or cards that show an aspect of a country’s culture. Being a member has broadened Homer’s horizons.
“It was through Postcrossing that I found out that I had a limited knowledge of the countries and territories in the world,”she said.
Homer came prepared for our interview with dozens and dozens of postcards—as many as they are, they represent only one third of her postcard collection. Each postcard is a snapshot of the sender’s country- many postcrossers use the limited writing space on postcards to share brief notes on themselves and their country, others get a little creative and include stickers and drawings. One fellow postcrosser from Portugal named Ana shared a bit of her country’s history with a postcard featuring the old but beautiful Pena Palace which is full of legends and fairytales dating back to the time when Portugal was ruled by a monarchy.
Many of those she has received postcards from have expressed an interest in Trinidad —some including a postcrosser from Russia never knew this island even existed. People enjoy receiving cards featuring Carnival and our tropical flowers, birds and beaches. But here in T&T our postcard options are limited and sometimes expensive, said Homer. She finds cards at the post office, souvenir and card shops but it has become harder to source different images. She would like to see local photographers produce postcards with images of country life, cultural and religious events, historical places, buildings and transportation with or without national symbols.
Some postcards carry a bit more sentimental value than others.
“My favourite country of all time is Singapore. I have a friend that I correspond with, he’s a teacher but looks like a student! And he travels a lot so he’s always sending me pictures of his adventures which I so appreciate. I have another friend from Finland, she sent me some fabric and they are of great quality... some people send postcards just to cover mileage but each one is precious to me and puts a smile on my face,” she said.
Homer has the option of exchanging more than just postcards. She has also sent placemats, T-shirts and aprons with places, foods or slang that are unique to our culture.
“It has boosted my sense of pride in these islands we call home,” she added.
The past five years of sending cards to random strangers has also reminded Homer that there are still a lot of good people in the world. She feels a rush of excitement and anticipation each time she opens her mailbox and finds a new postcard waiting for her. The same feeling can’t be achieved on social media.
“Making contact with someone on Facebook doesn’t touch your soul, receiving postcards in the mail gives you a feeling that touches your heart,” she said.
The pandemic has put a dent in the number of postcards she can send. Unlike Trinidad, some countries kept their postal services going even when their borders were closed, and so members were able to continue mailing their postcards. Homer’s postcards, however, were grounded at the post office.
Some of her fellow postcrossers keep their collection in shoeboxes, they make displays in their homes, donate to children’s homes or show them at museums.
“Personally, I may have under 400 postcards and they are stored in boxes. My youngest daughter gets excited when I receive stickers on them and when I take them out to reminisce,” she said.
In a world where all the information we could ever want is only a click or tap away, we can get pretty used to fast consumerism. But sometimes it’s nice to skip the shortcut and opt for the long scenic route in the form of a postcard from a random stranger that can open our eyes to the beauty and kindness that still exists in this world.