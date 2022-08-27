Art meets history at ‘Nostalgia’

Shonari Richardson

Shonari Richardson is flanked by two self-portraits. On the left, the artist is masked-up during the Covid-19 pandemic and on the right, a portrait depicting thermal imaging during the pandemic.

Artist Shonari Richardson presented “Nostalgia: A Diamond Jubilee through the Visual Lens”, yesterday at the Shaw Park Complex, Tobago, in celebration of the nation’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

“The exhibition is called ‘Nostalgia’ as I always believe if you don’t know where you come from, then you wouldn’t know where you are going,” Richardson said.

“As a nation, this is important, because for a country to grow, a foundation had to be laid (down) before one builds.”

As an artist, Richardson focuses mainly on portraiture, landscapes and murals, using acrylics, oils and charcoal. He said he was always passionate about displaying his creativity to the world.

Richardson said the event was not just a solo art exhibition but “a way to use my God-given talent to showcase Trinidad and Tobago to the world, and doing it during the Diamond Jubilee year was a no-brainer”.

Richardson also use his talents to pay it forward, by teaching others art at the Buccoo boardwalk.

