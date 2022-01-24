Art of hope

Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuelan flags stood side by side in the painting “Dream”, one of the works done by pupils of St Jude’s Home for Girls, Belmont. “Dream”, featuring a pirogue, was on display at the Parliament Rotunda, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, earlier this month.
Tropical landscapes, seascapes, hummingbirds and flowers created a riot of colour at the 100-piece exhibition produced by about 45 pupils from St Jude’s and their artistic mentors.
St Jude’s seeks to build the minds, hearts, body and souls of girls, teaching them everything from basic proficiencies to vocational skills, to academic preparation.
The art on display at the Rotunda formed part of the home’s first public exhibition, Colours of Hope, which had its genesis in The Chosen Hands Art and Wellness programme. The programme, which involved mentors and pupils producing art and sharing life stories, was sponsored by Republic Bank Ltd and solidified the essence that “anything is possible” with the will, drive and faith to succeed.
Among those present were St Jude’s pupils, Colours of Hope (CH) director Arveon Prout, CH founder and creative director Anika Plowden-Corentin, assistant manager at St Jude’s Deoraj Sookdeo; general manager, Human Resources at Republic Bank Riah Dass-Mungal and CH director Leela Ramsingh.
The non-governmental organisation’s maiden exhibition is also bent on showcasing and offering the work for “adoption” by patrons. The programme spanned three years and the exhibition ends on January 27.
Express dreams through art
During her address, mentor Plowden-Corentin, whose art was also on display, said: “The Chosen Hands Art and Wellness mentorship programme was intended to create an art and wellness vehicle where vulnerable girls can safely and confidently express themselves. It was done through the support of coaches and mentors. During the art and wellness sessions, there is a profound sharing that takes place on both sides. The sessions allow the mentors in various disciplines to take down their guards and share their life’s experiences, pitfalls and triumphs which in turn help these young women navigate their own challenges.”
“It’s a beautiful experience to witness when that ‘thing’ that is holding them from soaring unlocks. They start freely expressing their dreams through art. The mentor’s gift is what they share. But we learn so much more from this generation. Those moments when we are in session the girls teach us what they need to survive, to thrive, to soar. As art mentors, we pour all we have inside in our little way to help them,” she added.
On the programme’s merits, she said: “It’s dear to me. It’s important and critical to invest in humans. Not words, but by small actions that move things forward. Whether we choose to admit it or not, we have had someone or a community of people who have anchored us when we were all over the place. It finds a simple way to heal hurting hearts and provide this generation, the future generations with hope. I have no doubt these young lives will move forward to do greater things than us their mentors.”
Kudos for St Jude’s pupils, migrants
Posing next to his favourite painting “Dream”, Sookdeo said: “We have migrants. They came up with another way to express themselves. We have both flags from Venezuela and T&T side by side. The other painting is about Freedom. The programme has given them therapy and a medium to express themselves. We had to find ways to engage our girls during Covid-19,” said Sookdeo.
Ramsingh paid kudos to the mentors for their yeoman service. She said: “We have a number of mentors who have worked with the girls. Coupled with the art, they have learned extra skills like placing art on T-shirts, and baking. They have been exposed to entrepreneurship which will make them sustainable. We are hoping when ministers and high-profile people pass through, it will raise the exhibition’s mileage. We would be able to attract more local and international investors in the long term.”
Ramsingh made reference to a sea painting and said: “We found out that one of the girls, who has an aversion to water, lost her friend by drowning. She would not venture by the sea or river. She got to a point where she could talk about it. We were able to move on from there and help her.”
Mentor Patrice Matthews said: “We just need to find ways to tap into the potential of these beautiful, smart young women. They might have been exposed to situations that would have affected them adversely or kept them back. They might have been removed from situations of violence and excessive noise and chaos. We must not be too judgemental. We have all had good and bad life experiences. Sometimes when I reflect upon the work, I can even say it’s on par with the mentors. We even incorporated the Scripture verse Jeremiah 1:5 ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as a prophet to the nations’.”
Hoping to attract local, global sponsors
Among the featured mentors were Neera Abigail Carrizales Ramroop, Anika Plowden-Corentin, Brianna McCarthy, Jehanne-Marie Milne, Elise Herrera, Laurie Chung Herrera, Simone Jacelon, Joy Luk Pat, Damian Moore, Christopher Cozier, Anna Maria Garcia-Brooks (Republic Bank general manager), Katherine Kennedy, Terri Osborne, Gabrielle Gibbons, Hope McNish, Nadia Charles, Candace Guppy-Sobion, Deborah Clement, Patrice Matthews and Nadine Eversley. Among the slew of skills were upcycling, drawing, oil painting, masks, calligraphy, mehndi, collage, acrylics, murals, papier mache, pastel drawings, clay sculpting, photography, lino, art wreath, art curation and entrepreneurship.
On the way forward, Plowden-Corentin said: “It is our hope it will be seen as a shining example to vulnerable youths globally, demonstrating their voices, creativity and inner thoughts can be safely expressed through art. We hope to inspire those who are empowered to make a difference in our lives. We hope that by sharing the virtual version of this exhibition with our local, regional and international contacts we can amplify the reach and impact of this opportunity for girls, schools, and mentors.”