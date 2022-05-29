Artist Indira Persad Milowe replays her childhood memories

T&T-born, Massachusetts, USA-based visual artist Indra Persad Milowe, is replaying her childhood memories in her latest body of work, dedicated to the arrival of indentured labourers to this country.
“My interest is in nature, still life and design,” Milowe said.
“I adored my St Augustine Girls’ High School art teacher, Mrs Helga Mohammed from Madrid, Spain. She was married to a Trinidadian.
“On my first day in her class at age 12, written on her blackboard was: ‘Art is not only a painting hanging up on a wall, art is in every aspect of your daily life.’ These words have stuck in my head ever since.
“My paintings were chosen for the high school’s yearbook for two consecutive years. At age 15, I painted from nature, orchids on a branch. At age 16, I did a still life, a display of an apple, pear, and a bunch of grapes. Those two paintings and all the incredible reviews that came with them lifted my confidence in my artwork.”
According to Milowe, there is a personal story behind each of her paintings. She has painted every T&T festival and folklore character that she heard about growing up.
“I retired from general, ophthalmic and psychiatric nursing in 2019 after having worked in England, Malta, Trinidad and the United States. Through British Nurses Overseas, I was able to work in different countries. Ultimately, I decided to go back to art during my retirement. I prefer working on canvas with multi-coloured and gold acrylic paints,” she said.
Milowe is the owner of Tulsi Studio and Gallery in Salem, Massachusetts. She described in detail, her art pieces featured on this page.
“Me and My Jahaji Bundle”
Our ancestors embarked on a journey seeking a better way of life for themselves and their families, the crossing of the dark water or the kala pani. Jahaji, or shipmates, describe people who made the journey from India to the plantation colonies together on the same ship for indentured servitude.
The jahaji’s “bundle” consisted of four corners of a piece of cloth tied to make a “suitcase” with all one’s worldly possessions. They travelled by sea for three months to arrive in Trinidad from the Port of Howrah in Calcutta. This bundle was tied to a walking stick and contained such items as seeds, copies of the Ramayana and musical instruments like dholak and dhantal. Seeds they brought included neem, tulsi, mango, turmeric, cumin, coriander, caraillee, seim and bodi.
Nelson Island is one of the islands that lie west of Port of Spain in the Gulf of Paria. It received 147,000 indentured Indians from 1866 until 1917. It was the disembarkation point and quarantine station for indentured immigrants. They were examined by a medical doctor and transported by small boats to Port of Spain.
The healthy ones were sent to estates. The sick ones went to the Colonial Hospital in Port of Spain and some were kept there to rest and recover. Indentured labourers were hired under five-year contracts which promised getting their own land or return travel to India after they worked for that time on the employer’s sugar plantation. 90 per cent of these Indians chose to make Trinidad their new home.
“Agee and
Her Two Cows”
My grandparents had two cows, Rani and Raja, and would make an altar for them and light deeyas around them. They said that they were also a part of our family and must join in celebrations just like us. It was a joy to watch their devotion to them because they produced the fresh milk for us to drink.
“Barahee”
I was seven years old when my cousin Vishnu was born in his parents’ bed at our grandparents’ home. Barahee is a celebration held on the 12th day after his birth. On the evening of this celebration, female guests arrived and were served delicious food and drinks. Afterwards we all sat around the baby on the floor, rejoicing while singing chutney, sohar songs and clapping.
This was accompanied by the dholak, hand drum and a dhantal (metal rod). My aunt used to stand up as she struck the manjeera (cymbals) faster and faster. Then everyone in the room got up to dance.
The participation of friends and relatives, from both parents’ families emphasised the importance of birth in continuing lines and cementing family bonds.