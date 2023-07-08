Artiste Jelani VERSE takes the advice of Uncle Blaxx

Jelani VERSE

INSPIRED: Jelani VERSE and his mother, the inspiration for his latest release.

As he embarks on his own singing career, Jelani VERSE (Quacy James), often recalls the words of wisdom, imparted by his uncle, the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart): “Always remember, write music that is positive in nature. When I pass on, I want my music to live on and be relevant to any time.”

Quacy delivered his very first single in January and is now ready to unleash more music. He wants to be a household name, in T&T, the Caribbean, and the world. When they speak of him, however, the young singer wants it to always be positive.

“I chose the name Jelani VERSE as my stage name; Jelani means mighty in Swahili and VERSE is an acronym for, Vision Empowers Respect, Sacrifice and Endurance,” explained the multi- faceted youth.

When he is not writing or recording, James wears two hats, as emergency medical technician or a senior human resource clerk.

Driven and mindful of his blessings, he believes a person’s dreams are more than just a faint image of their imagination. “To me, your dream amounts to all the hard work, your sweat, your tears, your sacrifices that you make to accomplish your goals.”

On his brand-new reggae single, “Day One Queen”, which he wrote with music producer and artiste Azaryah, he celebrates his mother for her strength and guidance in raising him and his siblings. “A mother will never stop loving her child, and because of that, she is every child’s “Day One Queen”, he explained. He credits his mother, and other women in his life, for the role they each played in the way his life has unfolded.

James believes that the music being released at this time, must deliver messages that can uplift and honour women, rather that degrade them.

“If God gave woman as a gift to man, why are there so many negative reports in the media about negative things happening to women?”

“I told Azaryah that I wanted something magical and he did not disappoint. He produced a song that is really amazing, touching, and to the effect and standards that I was looking for.” Much like his Uncle Blaxx, James’ determination to use his gift for the greater good, shines through.

“I will continue to write positive, meaningful songs that will inspire people and change mindsets.”

Follow Jelani VERSE, and cheer him @jelaniverse on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A Blueprint for Stardom

A Blueprint for Stardom

Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj has earned international acclaim for her contribution to hip-hop music. Brent Wilson, 38, was inspired by Minaj and others in the genre and is hoping to make his mark, too, on the world stage.

In a recent chat with Kitcharee, Wilson, a resident of Maraval said he wanted to tell local stories and capture the beauty and essence of Trinidad and Tobago, via music. He also expressed optimism that more people would gravitate towards the hip-hop genre. He issued a call for interested hip-hop artistes to come on board and enable Trinidad and Tobago to gain a place of prominence on the global map.

Ready for Pledge television series

Ready for Pledge television series

Just the mention of his name, G Anthony Joseph, and the 1990 local movie Men of Gray immediately comes to mind.

Filmed across the country, Men of Gray starred Joseph as former police officer, Joe Cameron, who is persuaded to return to the force by his old partner to tie up loose ends on an old case.

Sumerz’ Sensational Steel

Sumerz’ Sensational Steel

Drummer Kern Sumerville is a man of many hi-hats.

Sumerz, as the Barataria-born musician is fondly called by his inner circle, plays multiple instruments, leads a handful of bands and remains an in-demand pan arranger.

WeMas TT launches ‘Horus’

WeMas TT launches ‘Horus’

Arena Lounge, San Fernando, was the venue for WeMasTT’s Carnival band Horus.

The launch, which took place last Sunday, marked the emergence of this new small Carnival band, and featured models wearing costumes from a few sections.

Representatives of WeMas said they want to give masqueraders the opportunity to “play mas in a safe and comfortable environment, where they are not intimidated in anyway whatsoever”.

Artiste Jelani VERSE takes the advice of Uncle Blaxx

Artiste Jelani VERSE takes the advice of Uncle Blaxx

As he embarks on his own singing career, Jelani VERSE (Quacy James), often recalls the words of wisdom, imparted by his uncle, the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart): “Always remember, write music that is positive in nature. When I pass on, I want my music to live on and be relevant to any time.”

Quacy delivered his very first single in January and is now ready to unleash more music. He wants to be a household name, in T&T, the Caribbean, and the world. When they speak of him, however, the young singer wants it to always be positive.