Artiste Jelani VERSE takes the advice of Uncle Blaxx

As he embarks on his own singing career, Jelani VERSE (Quacy James), often recalls the words of wisdom, imparted by his uncle, the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart): “Always remember, write music that is positive in nature. When I pass on, I want my music to live on and be relevant to any time.”
Quacy delivered his very first single in January and is now ready to unleash more music. He wants to be a household name, in T&T, the Caribbean, and the world. When they speak of him, however, the young singer wants it to always be positive.
“I chose the name Jelani VERSE as my stage name; Jelani means mighty in Swahili and VERSE is an acronym for, Vision Empowers Respect, Sacrifice and Endurance,” explained the multi- faceted youth.
When he is not writing or recording, James wears two hats, as emergency medical technician or a senior human resource clerk.
Driven and mindful of his blessings, he believes a person’s dreams are more than just a faint image of their imagination. “To me, your dream amounts to all the hard work, your sweat, your tears, your sacrifices that you make to accomplish your goals.”
On his brand-new reggae single, “Day One Queen”, which he wrote with music producer and artiste Azaryah, he celebrates his mother for her strength and guidance in raising him and his siblings. “A mother will never stop loving her child, and because of that, she is every child’s “Day One Queen”, he explained. He credits his mother, and other women in his life, for the role they each played in the way his life has unfolded.
James believes that the music being released at this time, must deliver messages that can uplift and honour women, rather that degrade them.
“If God gave woman as a gift to man, why are there so many negative reports in the media about negative things happening to women?”
“I told Azaryah that I wanted something magical and he did not disappoint. He produced a song that is really amazing, touching, and to the effect and standards that I was looking for.” Much like his Uncle Blaxx, James’ determination to use his gift for the greater good, shines through.
“I will continue to write positive, meaningful songs that will inspire people and change mindsets.”
Follow Jelani VERSE, and cheer him @jelaniverse on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.