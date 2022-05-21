Artists pair up at Horizons

Horizons Art Gallery welcomes Beverly Thomas and Jacqueline Guzman in a joint exhibition that has something for everyone. While demonstrating vastly different painting styles, both artists are well loved for their bold compositions and strong use of colour. With their forces combined, viewers are promised a joyful and uplifting experience.

As a child, Jacqueline Guzman saw art everyday, from trees swaying in the breeze to an old broken-down chair. At 13, she studied under Freda Artman, an established artist in Trinidad. In 1998, Jacqueline received a degree in Physical Therapy from Lynn University, USA, but art remains her primary interest. Guzman’s style is a combination of primitivism and modern techniques, with simplified forms and bold colour.

Her work is always visually stunning, teeming with dancing figures and cheery panmen, and can be found in businesses and private collections both locally and throughout the world.

Karen Hale-Jackson is known and loved by gallery frequenters, sought-after for her scenic views and tranquil seascapes. She jokes, “I was born with a paint brush in my hand,” and as a child spent every spare moment creating. Karen only began to paint full-time in 2006, but has shown in many exhibitions, several at Horizons.

Being a self-taught artist, she explores new techniques for each new show. She intends to take a sabbatical after this exhibition, choosing to spend her time furthering her art education, and finding new inspiration in the world around her.

The exhibition can be attended either in person or virtually on May 24. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 p.m. via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artists in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Art lovers may alternatively attend the opening in person from 6.30 to 8 p.m. at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. Current health protocols will be in place.

This exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until June 4, from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Please call 628-9769 for further details.

