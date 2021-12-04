As Like a Tree

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Like a Tree, Walking (Carcanet Press), the latest book of poems by Trinidadian-Scottish Vahni Capildeo, has been named the UK Poetry Book Society Winter Choice for 2021. This is, writes the publisher, “a fresh departure, even for this famously innovative poet,” offering “a configuration of the political that makes a space for new kinds of address, declaration, and relation”. The book explores Capildeo’s interest in nature and ecopoetics, silence and close listening, with individual poems set in locations ranging from Port of Spain to the British countryside.
To Love an Island (YesYes Books), the debut book of poems by US-born, Puerto Rico–raised Ana Portnoy Brimmer, “offers the stark recognition that disaster is political and colonialism the most violent of storms”. Ranging over recent historical events from Hurricane Maria to widespread political protests in Puerto Rico in 2019, the poems explore grief and mourning, resilience and resistance, solidarity and love, anger and defiance, and “all the complexities of loving a place under imperial duress.”
What Storm, What Thunder (Tin House Books), the new novel by Haitian-Canadian-American Myriam JA Chancy, is set in the aftermath of the catastrophic 2010 earthquake that devastated Port-au-Prince. Following and weaving together the stories of multiple characters with divergent backgrounds, the novel is “a singular, stunning record,” writes the publisher, “a reckoning of the heartbreaking trauma of disaster, and—at the same time—an unforgettable testimony to the tenacity of the human spirit”.
José Martí: A Revolutionary Life (University of Texas Press), by Alfred J. López, is the first major biography of the Cuban writer and national hero to be published in English. A revolutionary and political thinker, Martí (1853–1895) is revered today as an “apostle of freedom” both in Cuba and in Cuban exile communities. Drawing on groundbreaking research and never veering into hagiography, this new study gives readers a sweeping, lively, clear-eyed portrait of Martí through his many travels and exiles, concluding with his famous death on the battlefield.
Awards and prizes
Guyanese author John Agard, who has lived in the United Kingdom since 1977, has been named the winner of the 2021 Booktrust Lifetime Achievement Award by the British children’s reading charity Booktrust. The award “is given to a children’s writer or illustrator whose body of work, in the opinion of the panel of judges, merits recognition for a lifetime’s achievement in children’s literature.” The judges cited Agard’s “persistence and creativity in championing and challenging the language norms that too often dominate literature and the curriculum as well as his ability to connect with children today and inspire them to reach for their goals and aspirations.”
Two books by British poets of Caribbean ancestry have been shortlisted for the 2021 Costa Book Award for Poetry: All the Names Given, by Raymond Antrobus, and The Kids, by Hannah Lowe. The annual Costa Book Awards, bestowed annually and open solely to authors resident in the UK and Ireland, come with a £5,000 prize in each of five genre categories. Genre winners will be announced on 4 January, 2022. The overall winner of the Costa Book of the Year will be announced on 1 February. The 2021 winner was Trinidad-born Monique Roffey for the Mermaid of Black Conch.
The Royal Society of Literature, a UK-based literary charity, has announced its inaugural cohort of RSL International Writers. The programme is “a new award recognising the contribution of writers across the globe to literature in English, and the power of literature to transcend borders to bring people together”. The 12 new International Writers include two of Caribbean birth, both now living in the United States: Antigua-born Jamaica Kincaid and Jamaica-born Claudia Rankine. The programme is now open for public nominations for the 2022 cohort, with details available at www.rsliterature.org/rsl-international-writers.
The debut Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Book Prize, supported by the Unit Trust Corporation, has announced its winner: When Life Gives You Mangoes, by Kereen Getten, a Jamaica-born writer living in Britain. The prize recognises Caribbean books for young independent readers aged seven to 12, and comes with a cash award of US$1,000. “The story takes you through a wide range of emotions,” commented head judge Joan Osborne, former executive director, Nalis. “All the themes are skilfully woven into a balanced, fast-paced, elegantly written story, which will certainly hold the interest of all readers.”
Open for applications in November, the 2022 Bocas Emerging Writers Fellowships have a submission deadline of Monday 6th December. The fellowships are intended to support early-career Caribbean-based writers whose works explore complex questions, ideas, and genre-crossing forms. They will run for a period of six months, during which both writers will receive support in advancing or completing a book manuscript or other body of work. The fellowships are made possible by generous donations from Canisia Lubrin, winner of the overall 2021 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature; Dionne Brand, winner of the 2019 OCM Bocas Prize in the fiction category; Christina Sharpe, judge for the 2022 OCM Bocas Prize in the fiction category; and Allyson Holder. Details and application guidelines are available at www.bocaslitfest.com/awards/emerging-writers-fellowships-2022.
Other news
The current season of the popular Bios & Bookmarks author interview series, hosted by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, continues into December. With the theme “At home the green remains” —a line from a poem by the late Jamaican writer John Figueroa—the series offers in-depth conversations with authors of recent books with an environmental or ecological theme. Upcoming episodes will feature writers Zakiya McKenzie (5 December), Myriam Chancy (12 December), and Amanda Smyth (19 December). Bios & Bookmarks episodes are streamed on Facebook Live via the NGC Bocas Lit Fest page.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. Fortune, by Amanda Smyth
2. Lepers and Love in Trinidad, by Anthony de Verteuil
3. Matters Arising, by Kenneth Ramchand
4. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed
5. Salvatori: A Corsa in Trinità