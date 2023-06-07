As seasons change

THE cicadas that called incessantly over the last dry weeks for the rains to come have gone mostly silent. Deer have begun to stage frisky movements, rejoicing in the onset of the rains. Campers also hear the singing of the approaching rains across the distant hills and feel and smell the change in the atmosphere as the forewinds reach us.
Our heights are once again clothed in life-nurturing mists that linger awhile. Varying shades of rain-kissed greenery open leaves to skyward. Marine turtle eggs cracked with the first rumbling thunders of the inter-tropical convergence zone. All this, as yet another season of the year asserts its dictates on our flora and fauna.
Some responses to subtle changes in weather patterns mid-term have gone awry with certain fruit trees flowering late, early, or not at all. However, crucial flowering at this time such as the wild tobacco is happening for the benefit of the mountain crabs that are emerging from their niches as these first rains call.
The flowering of the wild tobacco is one of the many signs of nature that the rainy season is upon us again and our populations of crabs can feast as they surface. The flowers are the crabs’ favourite form of sustenance and crab catchers along our mountain roads last weekend successfully caught and filled their bags with this delicacy.
Also happening undercover of the mists is the rejuvenation of our mountain streams that had temporarily gone underground, leaving dry stream beds on the surface. While fish and frogs in the heights and in the lowlands welcome the water, snakes slither away into warm shelters, oops, like your camp bed!
Today, World Oceans Day, we observe the transformation of the marine water washing our shores amid changing tides.
Beaches, especially those along our south and east coastlines, are covered in layers of sargassum that communities find themselves helpless to get rid of. Some of it has been borne upstream our fresh water courses, much to the frustration of fishing communities that anchor their boats inland.
Leatherback hatchlings are facing grave challenges in exiting their nurseries freely to begin their lives in the water that is so near and yet so far because of the obstruction. Most never make it out of the tangled mass. Still we celebrate their lives, however brief, because there are beaches in other parts of the Caribbean area that are smothered far more than ours.
Along our south coast channel where brown floodwaters of the Orinoco River have changed its marine hue, chunks of the terrain of the Orinoco Delta are now being transported and deposited onto our shores, short of continuing into the Gulf of Paria.
From the safety of ranches further away from the water, we have watched as large parts of the banks of Orinoco tributaries Pedernales, Cocuina and Macarao just collapse into rushing waters. Other ranches are abandoned at this point as dry season mud flats are submerged. Most, however, withstand the annual flooding as indigenous peoples have adapted to this period as just another cycle of life.
Some curiaras (indigenous canoes) left unattended have been transported onto our shores, some intact, some broken.
Our Atlantic/Orinoco mixed channel does not only deposit vegetation and artefacts, but wildlife also, as some reptiles and insects have been found on these travelling islands, especially the larger masses that do not disintegrate in the strong currents.
Because of the rich terrestrial contribution of these pieces of lands to our waters, marine life is abundant. Tobago’s reefs also receive these waters and areas such as Flying Reef, Divers Thirst and Divers Dream off the south-western tip of the island host a plethora of fish species as a result. These are some of the favourite sites of scuba divers.
Our location in the outflow of the Orinoco has afforded us an ocean of food security and diverse benefits that must be celebrated and protected by all.