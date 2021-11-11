ASJA Boys’ College, San Fernando, has been transformed into an Information Communication Technology (ICT)/Multimedia ready institution as pupils returned to physical classes last September.
This, according to vice principal Faeid Ali, is to ensure that the secondary school curriculum was not severely impacted by the ongoing global pandemic.
The challenge, however, is funding connectivity as the Ministry of Education has not yet allocated funds to these projects.
In 2020, Principal Alim Ali had established a Crisis Management Team to devise a plan for virtual classes to continue.
The vice principal said, “Anticipating the physical return of students by September 2021 the principal Alim Ali mandated the Crisis Management Team in June 2021 to propose options for the delivery of classes which ensure curriculum coverage isn’t severely impacted. The only feasible option was to transform the entire college into an ICT/Multimedia ready institution capable of providing students and staff both at home and face to face with the ability to provide seamless classroom instruction.”
He said a significant investment was made to provide new equipment and upgraded physical and virtual services. The college’s network, he said, was expanded to provide internet connectivity schoolwide. This included new projectors, digital writing pads, Bluetooth speakers and upgraded computers with solid state drives were provided in each classroom to quickly and seamlessly stream classes to those at home.
Corporate stakeholders including Diamond Systems Ltd, Ramco Industries and Republic Bank Ltd invested in the venture.
The challenge, according to the school official, is funding connectivity to stream classes to all levels.
“Unfortunately, despite being well over a year into this pandemic and national concerns over the state of our children’s access to education no internet service provider has developed any packages specific for schools,” Ali said.
This, he said, led to the college selecting a three-year commercial package at a cost of $3,000 a month to secure a suitable bandwidth to support streaming to half the school.
The connectivity package is not being funded by the Education Ministry.
“The huge investments in equipment, constant costs for sanitization materials, together with the usual day to day costs at a time when fundraising activities are limited make meeting this monthly internet expense though necessary, burdensome. Regardless the college continues to respond to the ever-evolving needs of education in this pandemic,” Ali said.
The school official said parents have been asked to assist financially towards the venture until a solution is found. “Our goal is to expand our broadband to facilitate school-wide streaming of classes forms one to six and even allow students access to internet. The absence of adequate internet and need for social distancing means we may have to rotate students weekly which effectively means re-teaching topics by class halves moving the syllabus at a slow pace,” he said.