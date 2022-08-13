Astor Johnson Dance Theatre turns 50 with concert

Sorrows

Astor Johnson’s piece titled “Sorrows”.

“For Astor—50th Anniversary” is the title of a series of performances in celebration of The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre’s (AJRDT) 50 years of existence and also in memory of the late dancer.

The shows, put on by AJRDT dancers at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, will run from September 16 to 19. A school show is planned for September 16 from 10 a.m., a gala performance night on September 17 from 6 p.m. and a performance night on September 18, 2022, from 7 p.m.

AJRDT’s founder, the late Astor Johnson, is recognised as one of the foremost Caribbean choreographers. His company’s work has also received national and international acclaim.

Over the last seven years, the AJRDT has been focusing on highlighting the profound and timeless work of Johnson to young people, the diaspora and the international community, through weekly classes and rehearsals of his pieces, performances, symposia, the hosting of school workshops and social media exchanges.

“For Astor—50th Anniversary” will continue the mission to showcase Astor Johnson’s choreography through generations of dancers committed to the company and his legacy.

Audiences will experience fully-staged remounts of works including “Stay Up, Zimbabwe”, “Graveyard For The Living”, “Fusion”, and sections of Johnson’s Bob Marley suite, as well as the premiere of brand new works by company members.

