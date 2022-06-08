Trinity Road hems the western end of the Bay of Guayaguayare in South-East Trinidad. Down to a mere three-quarters of a mile long at present, the road has had its share of misfortune over the years, from a collapsing wooden bridge where one brave resident used to run a balancing act with his van along two planks of wood, to a gradual disintegration of the integrity of the pitched road into one of mixed stony material.
Through it all, residents have been patient as well as resilient, uniting to fix whatever related problems developed. With extensive marine erosion of coastal lands occurring, they faced the loss of agricultural plots of dasheen and other food crops, and diminishing easy access to their boats along the beach as slopes were transformed into cliffsides. The spring that provided potable water to the area also disappeared with its surroundings.
There was more to this road in the past as it continued towards a large estate of 86 acres (35 hectares). Houses lined both sides of the road, but now a concrete pillar here and there are all that are left of this hitherto thriving neighbourhood. At present, roughly fifteen families live along what is left of the road.
Long-standing Trinitarian Philip Cummings sees the challenges faced in the past as pale when compared to the looming threat of loss of the entire length of road and much more of the area itself.
“We are bewildered what to do next. We come together and do temporary work to at least keep our only access road open, but the sea is working against us. It is pulling down all the land around and the road with it.
“There was a big slide right at the front of my house a few months ago that took part of the road with it. We had to take slabs from an old concrete structure nearby, old bricks and any other material we could find to fill in and prop up the road from sliding further. So far, I have lost about a lot of land along the beachfront near my house.”
At another point close by, where this writer used to walk down a slope onto the beach, the terrain has been truncated into a drop of about ten feet (three metres). Coconut, almond, sea grape and noni trees litter the newly formed beach below, with those left behind teetering on the brink of the crumbling cliff.
Roots that usually act as strongholds for these trees are being forced to separate the chunk of earth they cling to and pull it down with them. A balata tree seems to be reluctantly relinquishing its claim to Mother Earth.
I became aware that I was standing on an overhang that was cracking to collapse only when the high tide crashed underneath, shaking the ground below my feet. Looking at it closer, I realised that it was an overhang with a long crack on the upper side, a sign of its imminent break-off.
Entire hill pulled
down to the sea
Cummings walked towards what appeared to be a glacier of grass going more than three hundred feet (91 metres) down the hill.
“One morning, we woke to find that the entire hill had been pulled down to the sea, leaving this big landslide area that took the road with it. We had to cut a new road above that so that the other families further inside could get access to their homes.
“Right now, I am standing where the old road used to be, and looking up at the new road. We put a bamboo railing along the edge of the new road so that people driving in would know to be careful. Grass is covering the landslide now because of all the rain.
“I have been living here more than 60 years and I have never seen the sea taking the land so fast. Long time, the sea used to take one coconut tree in a month or more, but now it is taking all the trees in just weeks.
“The way things are going, our houses will be next. You can see the earth cracking just below the houses with the pull of the sea. It is not just the edges of the cliffs going down bit by bit but the whole area is being pulled down from below, causing trees and everything else to go down with the land.
“Wildlife is becoming scarce in the area because of loss of their coastal habitat. Squirrels that used to frequent the trees are not coming back because the trees are no longer here. Like the animals and birds, we might find ourselves migrating into the forest because of loss of our properties along the coast. This is happening bit by bit as we move the road.
Bravely facing
changing tides
Cummings gave a taste of his usual humour at this point.
“The animals and birds have other places they can go and find food and shelter, but how can we move our house with us. Only morocoys do that.
“Those of us who are retired are accustomed to the hard life. We fish when the sea is good, we hunt when the season is open, and we plant when the moon is best. Keeping our surroundings intact is second nature to us, but this one has us stumped because we do not see an end to it and it is happening too fast. We stand to lose everything.”
Coastal communities are finding themselves to be the most vulnerable to rising tidal levels and the resulting erosion. On small islands where a lot of the local population inhabit the coastal areas and practise activities dependent on the land and sea, people are feeling the effects more. Some are able to adapt while others need assistance in so doing.
Residents of Trinity Road have shown their propensity to bravely face the changing tides, but the way they see it, pretty soon there will be no terrestrial space to support adaptation of any sort.