What would have been a celebration of the first leatherback nesting event for the season at Moruga turned out to be a mourning for the impregnated turtle who met her demise at the hands of poachers.
At 7 a.m. that fateful morning, Prince of Moruga Eric Lewis encountered the freshly decimated carcass of a leatherback (Dermochelys coriacea) on the beach, its head and front and back flippers severed and missing. Because of the size of this turtle, the largest of all species, it could not be physically examined to ascertain whether poachers had also accessed the plastron and eventually the eggs.
Members of the Moruga community who later visited the scene were reduced to tears when they viewed the remains of the turtle that chose to nest on their beach.
Equipped to swim the great oceans of our planet earth, the leatherback and other marine turtles are sadly deficient in their movements on land. Also, unlike land turtles, they cannot retract their head into the carapace, making them highly defenceless on attack from the front.
Trinidad and Tobago is the southern Caribbean host of the seasonal nesting of the marine leatherback turtle each year. One of five visiting species of turtles, maternal leatherbacks favour the beaches of our two islands as perfect incubators for their posterity.
As beaches are slowly being reconstructed after the erosion of heavy seas, already visits have been documented of the first arrivals for this year. Some have recorded successful nestings along the north coast at Madamas and environs and others the risky nature of it all because of the poaching regimen that occurs under the cloak of darkness.
Moruga has not been on the list of popular leatherback nesting sites but over the years sporadic sightings have been recorded from Guayaguayare west to these mid southern beaches, the species nesting without disturbance.
Protect wildlife
However, because nestings have been few when compared to numbers on beaches to the north, there has not been a tourism-oriented programme to manage these beaches during the nesting season, and as a result, there has been poaching.
This writer witnessed the poaching of a leatherback some decades ago. It had taken a dozen able-bodied men to capsize the creature onto it carapace. When the beating flippers were chopped off, the men then proceeded to retrieve dozens of eggs and cut out slabs of meat.
All the while the turtle shuddered and emitted guttural sounds of pain as blood spewed from its mouth onto the sand and eventually reached the sea. The waters had turned red with the freshly shed blood of the slain turtle.
Voluntary turtle nesting patrols by coastal communities in some areas have been operational to compensate for the lack of state intervention. Much educational material on the protection of our nesting marine turtles have been disseminated.
Globally the leatherback has been listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Here in Trinidad and Tobago, protection of this species was further enhanced in 2014 by the Environmental Management Authority’s declaration of all our five marine turtles as Environmentally Sensitive Species, via legal notice.
However, physical action for protection of our wildlife is sorely needed. Faced with the uncertainty of local food security, some younger members of communities are returning to indiscriminate harvesting of the natural environment and its wildlife species, endangered, threatened or vulnerable or not.
To them, it is a ready resource to put food on the table no matter the potential risks of prosecution.
Programmes promoting the protection of these creatures of the wild as sources of income via eco-tourism must be further tapped into to reach all sectors of communities, which as you would always find in the long run, are rich in ways and means of maximising the benefits to be derived from protection of our natural resources, when given the incentive.