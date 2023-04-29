Atlanta Caribbean Carnival 2023

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, produced by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA), takes place from May 26-29.
The Memorial Weekend festival recently received a huge dose of mainstream buzz upon the announcement that American Reality TV star, producer and entrepreneur Martell Holt and mayor of Clarkston, Georgia Mayor Beverly Burks will join St Lucia’s Motto (Lashley Winter) as co-Grand Marshals of the 2023 festivities. The St Lucian soca star known for hit songs such as “Outsider”, “Big Ride”, “Shots”, ‘One Woman” and “Uber Everywhere”.
He is expected to perform at the post-parade concert at the Westside Park on May 27 and will additionally receive a proclamation from the city of Atlanta for his contributions to Caribbean culture.
“Motto is very deserving of this honour, he is the top artiste in St Lucia and he promotes his island,” said ACCBA president Patricia Tonge Edigin
“He is an easy artiste to work with and he is very humble. This year we’re celebrating the beautiful island of St Lucia and it’s only fitting to have him as our Grand Marshal.”
Adding some pop-culture attention and mainstream exposure to the carnival weekend mix is Martell Holt. A former teacher, the real estate mogul and community leader is best known for starring on OWN Network’s popular reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville.
Tonge Edigin said of Holt: “The reason why we picked Martell is because of his love for his children. Lately in the news all we see are children being abused. As a single father he made sure no matter what he is going through he puts his children first. Having him along with Mayor Beverly Burks, who is a true community advocate and major champion of diversity and inclusion is indeed a blessing to our 2023 festival.”
Atlanta Caribbean Carnival is a major revenue generator for Atlanta and brilliantly displays Caribbean culture in the city’s metropolitan area.
In addition to Motto, the events will feature an extensive cross-Caribbean cast of performers, several celebrated carnival elements and a wide assortment of the region’s beloved cuisine.