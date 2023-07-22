Author explores T&T folklore in ‘Tales of Root, Silk & Bone’

IN Tales of Root, Silk & Bone, more than 50 Trinis explore T&T’s folklore through art, photography, poetry, short stories and their own experiences.
The unique one-of-a-kind book was conceptualised by Brittany McHugh who has a penchant for mythology, folklore and magic.
“This book was born from my desire to know my country and its folklore better,” she said
McHugh’s fascination with stories of mythical creatures was what inspired her to get her undergraduate degree in English and History at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, and her Master’s in Classical Archaeology at King’s College in London, England. Over time, she realised she knew more of other countries’ mythologies than her own.
Her first attempt at working on a collaborative project flopped. She was a freshman at college back then, but that didn’t stop McHugh. She continued writing and self-published her collection of poetry Shattered Galaxies in 2015. Five years later, McHugh published her second book, Caged, which is heavily based on Greek myths and history. While finishing Caged, it dawned on her that she should write a book on Trinidad’s history and folklore. McHugh began working feverishly on the project in 2021, interviewing artists, poets and other creatives, who were only too willing to share their stories with her.
“I wanted to bring in the experiences of others into it, as well as encourage creativity, as folklore can be so provocative. As the book came together, I incorporated more photography so that those who either live abroad or don’t know Trinidad as well can really experience our island visually,” she said
Weaving the strands of Tales of Root, Silk & Bone together took McHugh from her usual stomping ground in Port of Spain to unfamiliar territory, as far as Moruga, where she spent an entire day with one of the book’s contributors who shared his wealth of knowledge with her.
As McHugh met with persons, including Dr Theodore Ferguson—who spoke about silk cotton trees, and Stefano Marcano, from Next Level Devils, she dove deeper into the history and culture of Trinidad than she initially intended. She decided to expand the scope of the book to include stories about our First Peoples and traditional mas. Editing and formatting the book took the majority of 2022, the proofing and editing process was completed by April 2023. McHugh and her partner Stefan Couri worked with Scrip-J printers to make the book a reality.
If you’re wondering about the book’s unique title, McHugh explains that she reached out to the book’s contributors and built a title based on their responses; “Root” symbolises our histories, “Silk” refers to our stories and “Bone” reflects us as a people.
Growing up, McHugh’s nose was always in a book; her love of reading fanned her dreams of becoming an author. She hopes that Tales of Root, Silk & Bone inspires conversations.
“I hope that the book is passed on so that people can grow up with these stories in their home as they are no longer passed on orally from parent or grandparent to child,” said McHugh. “I hope that it inspires young creatives to look not to other lands and cultures for inspiration but rather at our own history and stories and that we see the importance of preserving our stories, our folklore and not allow it to fade away.”
So far, the reaction to Tales of Root, Silk & Bone has been overwhelmingly positive, said McHugh.
“Not only have people who have read or perused the book been amazed at its quality and the pieces included and the scope of it, they have also spoken of its importance to Trinidad’s cultural heritage,” she said.
McHugh concedes that the book barely covers the entirety of Trinidad; rather, it’s just the tip of a new shoot with so much more growth to come, she said. She already has plans to do a book on the folklore and history of our sister isle, Tobago.
Tales of Root, Silk & Bone is currently available at Junckollage Gypsy Caravan on Long Circular Road and at The Book Specialists on Richmond Street in Port of Spain.