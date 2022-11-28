IN Sins of a Woman by local Christian author Keiann John, readers are immersed in the captivating story about a ruined daughter who befriends a forsaken son and how one woman’s condemnation leads them to an encounter that reveals the meaning of grace, mercy and a love that covers a multitude of sins.

The Christian historical fiction novel marks John’s debut novel as a self-published author and it has already won rave reviews from readers who have praised the novel’s characters, its vivid descriptions and the well-researched storyline.

“I always knew I had a gift for writing but I wasn’t quite sure how to use it,” says the first-time author who juggles several roles as wife, mother, counselling psychologist and social worker.

Head buried in books

Growing up, John, who was born and raised in Laventille, spent a lot of time with her head buried in books, she scoured the bookshelves at the Nalis library and devoured titles by international authors. Her dream was that one day she would write a book that would also be appreciated by international audiences.

After much careful thought, it became clear to John that she would use her love for writing to promote God’s love and remind readers, especially those who have experienced sexual abuse and childhood trauma, that no problem is too big for God to fix. With the support of family and friends, she began working on her first novel.

In the nine years it took for John to complete Sins of a Woman, she invested a lot of time researching Jewish and Roman history, aware that even the slightest mistake could throw off eagle-eyed readers. It was important to John that her book could hold its own next to other notable authors like Francine Rivers and Mesu Andrews so she teamed up with international vendors who worked in the biblical fiction genre. Knowing that a book cover can determine whether someone picks up the book or leaves it on the shelf, John poured money into designing a cover that would have international appeal. With some promotional help from Christian author Mesu Andrews, Sins of a Woman took on a life of its own and now has a rating of four out of five stars on Amazon.com.

Sins of a Woman is the first of a trilogy, John has already started working on book two—A Walk in the Light—but the pressure to make it just as good as her first book has been intense.

With John’s meticulous writing style and her attention to detail, fans of her work can expect her follow-up to be equally as engaging as her breakout novel.

“Writing is a skill, the more you invest in it, the more you get out of it. Some assume that it’s a God-given talent but just as with any other talent, job or educational opportunity, you need to adopt a professional approach,” advises John who adds that aspiring authors should do careful research, work with vendors who are familiar with the genre of book they are writing and entrust those with an objective eye with reading and editing their work.

Those interested in obtaining a copy of Sins of a Woman can contact John directly on www.instagram.com To sign up for her newsletters go to www.keiannjohn.com.

