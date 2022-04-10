Autism and sensory processing disorder

PICTURE this scenario: you go to the mall — or any other public space, and observe a child throwing a temper tantrum, in the few seconds it takes you to process the scene you assume the child is spoiled and that the parents can’t control him/her. Case closed? Not so fast, there may be some hidden elements that could change your perspective from one of apathy to empathy.
This Autism Awareness Month we draw attention to something not often talked about — sensory processing disorder. What does one have to do with the other? The answer might surprise you.
Our senses receive input from the environment and messages are sent to the brain for processing which informs the body how to react by using motor and behavioural responses. However some people have problems with their sensory processing.
For instance persons with autism might have sensitivities to sights, sounds, smells, tastes, according to Autism Speaks many autistic people experience hypersensitivity to bright lights and exposure to certain smells and textures may be overwhelming.
This makes coping in today’s world of sensory overload very challenging, especially if the individuals cannot verbally express themselves. A simple outing can become traumatic for persons with autism and their families.
Saira La Foucade has a lifetime of experience in this area. Her 14-year-old son Matheaus is severe to severe on the autism spectrum. Something that most people take for granted like getting a haircut is not a simple affair for the La Foucades — going to the barber is out of the question for Matheaus.
The vibration of the electric razor is almost unbearable for him; it has a rattling effect on his brain and can result in intense anxiety so La Foucade preps him in advance and shows him videos of children getting their hair cut before she attempts to cut his hair.
She has witnessed episodes of sensory overload where the strong scent of a fragrance or loud noises are too overwhelming for Matheaus. When those episodes occur, his way of coping is “sensory avoidance” which can involve banging his head against a wall or trying to get away from stimuli that others can easily tune out.
For many who are not aware of the implications of autism, this has been misconstrued as bad behaviour, children like Mathaeus may be labelled spoiled and the parents’ skills may even be ridiculed.
La Foucade recalls being on an outing when Matheaus was in the middle of a meltdown as a result of sensory overload. She observed a man looking at Matheaus and laughing while her son was in anguish.
In a society where children with disabilities like Matheaus are looked down on or laughed at, it’s easy to understand why La Foucade and other parents in similar situations opt to leave their children at home.
Modified home
However, La Foucade hasn’t remained with her arms crossed, she has become an advocate for the rights of children with disabilities. In 2015 the Bethesda Community of which she is a member held its first ever sensory friendly mass which offers an environment that is more accommodating to persons with disabilities.
The congregation remains seated during the mass, there is no use of microphones; persons are asked not to wear perfumes and the mass is no longer than 40 minutes.
La Foucade has also modified her home environment to ease Matheaus’s discomfort. Her home smells like the lavender fields of Provence France. Only lavender-scented oils, disinfectants, soaps and detergents are used in her home since other scents trigger a bad reaction in Matheaus. If he’s having a bad day, La Foucade may even put a few dabs of lavender essential oil on the air condition vents to try to calm him.
“That has made a huge difference in our ability to accommodate him,”she says.
When they go out as a family, La Foucade is very conscious of the smells around them, if there is anything that she knows can trigger him, she keeps Matheaus close to her.
She avoids taking him to the grocery where the temperature and smells vary. Of course, avoiding all triggers in every environment is a near-impossible feat, that’s why La Foucade is focused on building awareness of autism and the implications, including sensory processing disorder.
“Society has to change so that persons with disabilities can go anywhere without people laughing or ridiculing them. I feel like we are not doing enough, I would like for necessary support services to be made available so that persons like Matheaus can be in the mainstream space,” she says.
Because of the work she does, La Foucade has come into contact with persons whose disabilities are even demonised. She spoke of an incident in which persons in a small church believed they could heal a young woman with a disability which they felt was caused by a demon, and others shared stories of people who suggested that their disability was because they or their parents had done something wrong and the disability was punishment from God.
Those experiences remind La Foucade of the long road ahead of her and others who advocate for children with disabilities. But she believes that having a more inclusive society is possible. She draws reference to countries like Canada where it is not unusual to see disabled ones out and about and working.
During the pandemic many places in T&T opened earlier than usual to accommodate the elderly and the disabled; it was an ideal situation which allowed persons to operate in a less busy environment that was conducive to their needs.
“Things have gone back to normal but I wish that the arrangement could remain in place to accommodate persons with disabilities, their families and elderly persons,” she says.
Changing attitudes is easier said than done, but La Foucade is not giving up.
“I would like people to keep in mind that it is not a person’s fault that they have a disability,” she says. “We are all equal in God’s eyes so we should treat others how we want people to treat us.”
To learn more about how you can offer support go to the BethesdaTT Facebook page or e-mail: bethesda4pwds@gmail.com