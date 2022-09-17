Professional kickboxer Devon Darryl Ramkallawan has produced a film to raise awareness about the sport. Ramkallawan, who has been involved in kickboxing for over a decade, has merged his passion for filmmaking and kickboxing to produce a film titled Luke, The Thai Boxer to challenge and explore attitudes towards the sport.
Luke, The Thai Boxer is a 25-minute film that stars Luke Soogrim. It tells the story of the importance of martial arts and debunks the narrative that martial arts is a violent sport. The film premiered on September 10 and was also released on YouTube and at https://www.challengegym.org/film.
At the age of 16, fresh out of school, Ramkallawan began his career as a fitness instructor. At 18, he started studying Muay Thai and kickboxing. At age 21, Ramkallawan opened the Challenge Gym, with the slogan “Are you up for the challenge?” The kickboxer recently spoke to Kitcharee about his passion for filmmaking and kickboxing and the driving force behind his latest film. “Merging my passions for writing, fighting, and film, I believe this is the best tool for me to bring awareness.”
All of Ramkallawan’s 20s were dedicated to competing in the sports of kickboxing and Muay Thai, representing Trinidad and Tobago for ten years.
In 2015, at age 30, he left the ring and focused on teaching and promoting the sport. He has also promoted five shows displaying kickboxing and Muay Thai fights. In 2020, he decided to return to the ring, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it impossible. In 2022, Ramkallawan decided to focus on his film.
The 37-year-old, who is also an author, added: “It is a story that will bring awareness to one key importance in martial arts. It will destroy a myth that many still believe. It will explain and demonstrate how Muay Thai skills can not only protect you but actually promote non-violence,” Ramkallawan said.
Ramkallawan said the film is motivated by true events. “Many believe that martial arts are violent, but this film shows why it is not. The character arc will inspire many to take up such a discipline. And best of all, even though the story is fiction, the lessons and development are real. It is a story to which many can relate. I know this because I have taken real experiences and placed them in the film. Therefore, this film is motivated by true events.
He added: “It will also demonstrate the power of love and clean thinking. It will encourage people to give love over hate. It will display how martial arts should be taught, how a true coach should be and how a student should develop. I am sure it will have viewers nodding along as they experience truth being displayed on the screen,” he said.
Targeting youth
Ramkallawan said the film targets young people. “This isn’t my first film, but it is my longest to date, showing for 25 minutes. It targets the youth of our country and anyone seeking to be better. Anyone who has felt loss and is searching for a positive place to be. It will benefit those who struggle with anger and succumb to hate easily. It will show them the power of giving love and being non-violent.
He added: “This film is dear to me because of the message. There are two messages one should take from this—that is violence and what is non-violence, and the second is the value of having love and positivity over hate and negativity in the mind and heart. These messages will teach the positive effect of love on the body, mind, and people around you,” Ramkallawan said.
The film, Ramkallawan said, can shape the minds of the viewers. “I know this as a fact because it shapes my life. I have seen a lot of positive benefits from the morals by which I live. I wish to share them and I think there is no better way,” he said.
Ramkallawan said he is happy with the support for the film. He has plans for future film projects but will be largely focused on promoting the sport. “I’m also working on a screenplay for my book, Wingless Angel, The Forbidden Deed, which I plan to pitch to a Hollywood producer when kickboxing and Muay Thai competitions resume. As for me returning to the ring, it seems unlikely, but you never know because I’m up for the challenge,” he said.
Luke, The Thai Boxer —a synopsis
When Luke’s gang initiation goes wrong, he steals $20 and a torn card with the words “Thai Boxing” written on it. He is regarded as a failure, and he is beaten and left to die. After surviving, his aunt researches the words and finds Challenge Gym where Luke is enrolled. His training takes him from weak to strong, until his former gang learns about his survival and his progress. At an exhibition with another gym, the gang leader attacks him. His coach comes to his rescue, and they flee.
Luke has become so strong that he forgives the gang. He wants what’s best for them but is concerned about what he should do if they attack him again. His coach advised him to remain non-violent and to use only defensive techniques designed to return the attacker’s aggression and hate onto himself. When the inevitable comes, Luke digs deep within himself to find the courage to obey his coach.
About Devon Darryl Ramkallawan
Devon Darryl Ramkallawan is a certified personal trainer in kickboxing (second-degree black belt), Muay Thai (Tenth Khan), and personal fitness instructor. He is an author and is also involved in acting, screenwriting, and video editing. As an author he writes under the pen name Devon DR.