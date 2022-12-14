Taking the initiative to keep their natural sites free of hazardous and other waste, the Mohammed brothers of Leemond have begun an extensive clean-up of the now elevated banks of the North Oropouche river mouth.
High levels of flood waters topped and burst the sandbar that had been naturally built across the mouth of the river. There was no warning given of such extreme and frequent flooding events that occurred three times in two weeks.
Usually when there is the threat of the river flooding the village and its agricultural areas, the family would volunteer to breach the long sandbar to alleviate the problem. However, this time the repeated fast rising levels of the river did not permit anyone to boat down the surging brown water that was riddled with logs, bamboo, galvanise and huge objects that would have been risky to life and limb.
The mouth of the river was now open wide, the sandbar having been washed out. The banks on either side of the mouth were now at a higher level than the rest of the nearby terrain, testimony to the height attained by the volume of the flood where it had spread. Inland, the vegetation lining the river also showed the corresponding high water mark.
The high banks at the mouth told the story of aggressive alluvial deposition far greater than the usual fluvial type. Busted logs, splintered bamboo, a tangle of branches, coconuts that were sprouting new plants and other displaced smaller types littered the seascape.
The disturbing factor in this mess was the huge amount of waste discarded by humans not necessarily from the immediate upriver areas. Plastic bottles and containers were the dominant objects, much to the chagrin of the Mohammeds and our crew.
Water, fruit juices, aerated beverages, brands of motor oil could be identified among the mass of deposited bottles and containers. Some sports equipment and household paraphernalia comprised the rest of dumped material.
Two camps that were located on either side of the river in sheltered areas near the vegetation fringe presented a scene of tumult as huge logs and bamboo interspersed with plastic material filled both interior spaces. This is where the flood waters had rushed through the structures in full strength.
To clear out and return these camp sites to their original comfort zone would take the Mohammed family more than one trip down the river. The water level has dropped noticeably with the period of hot sun over the last few days, leaving the chaos of its recent history for all to see.
The high tides of the Atlantic ocean fail to reach and assist in the clean-up as the debris is positioned too high along the banks. This is where the Mohammeds and our crew began the task of sorting, clearing and piling the natural material, and separating and transporting those non-biodegradables away from the site.
This beach is a known turtle nesting site visited mostly by boatmen and those who make the coastal trek from Matura or Fishing Pond. It is a beautiful spot for camping and line fishing in the salt as well as sweet water available.
The presence of plastic material along our water courses and on our beaches has been cause for concern among patrons as well as conservation groups. Yet, despite efforts by voluntary and other caretakers of our natural environment, the littering and dumping continue.
With the continuing efforts of the Mohammed family to preserve the integrity of this relaxing spot, it should soon be ready to receive lovers of the outdoors into its welcoming ambience once more.