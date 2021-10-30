Ayurvedic tips to detox your system ahead of Divali

snacks

Some of the snacks served during Divali.

It’s a good idea to detox your body before Divali festivities kick in.

It is a good idea to go for Divali cleaning and body detox side by side to avoid digestive troubles and hike in blood sugar levels or blood pressure.

As Divali festivities pick up momentum and the markets get filled with tempting sweets and treats, it’s important to detox your system that’s sure to get overloaded in the next few days.

Dr Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix, suggests these tips to boost immunity and to improve the digestive system ahead of the Divali binge.

“There is nip in the air right now, but at this time of year, Ayurveda believes that Pitta is on the rise and you have a lot of heat in the body,” says Dr Gandhi, adding that consumption of amla is recommended to detox your body ahead of Divali season.

“Eating amla in the morning can help you clean your bowels easily. It’s high vitamin C content acts as a purgative for many people. You can just take fresh amla, considering it’s difficult to juice them out, crush them to make a chutney and consume it with honey or just as is,” says the Ayurveda expert.

She says many people have it with salt, which Ayurveda doesn’t recommend.

“Salt increases Pitta, amla decreases it and when you have it together, they sort of negate each other’s effects. So you do not derive any benefit if you eat amla with salt. Also if amlas are made into pickle and chutney with a lot of spice and salt, that will also not be beneficial,” says Dr Gandhi.

Drink hot water throughout the day

One should make sure to not consume salt and spices in excess, but in case you can’t avoid them, here’s a very easy tip. “The best way to flush out salt and sugar from your system is to drink a lot of water. Let’s say if you have had a very heavy dinner, make sure you eat a very light breakfast the next day. Keep on drinking hot water throughout the day,” says Dr Gandhi. She also suggests having triphala or amla juice for good bowel movement.

Lemon honey water detox

The simplest and most reliable detox you can have is by mixing three ingredients together—cinnamon, lemon and honey. Dr Gandhi however warns that honey should not be mixed with hot water. This concoction can be consumed throughout the day and it will keep you hydrated, says the Ayurveda expert.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NAMASTE Shub Divali

NAMASTE Shub Divali

Neval Bissambhar views life and worship through the lens of an omnist—a person who believes in all faiths or creeds.

A born Hindu, Bissambhar follows the tenets of his family’s faith. The D Rampersad INDI-ART lead singer is preparing to celebrate Divali this week. However, he says all religions have a part to play in the perpetual battle of light over darkness.

+2
Decked out for Divali

Decked out for Divali

There is a little more freedom of movement for this year’s Divali celebrations compared to last year’s, which was extremely quiet due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The celebrations were limited to individual households. The much loved Divali Nagar was forced to go virtual, so no bazaar with the many booths offering from fashion and home decor to household items, toys and East Indian cuisine.

Ayurvedic tips to detox your system ahead of Divali

Ayurvedic tips to detox your system ahead of Divali

It’s a good idea to detox your body before Divali festivities kick in.

It is a good idea to go for Divali cleaning and body detox side by side to avoid digestive troubles and hike in blood sugar levels or blood pressure.

As Divali festivities pick up momentum and the markets get filled with tempting sweets and treats, it’s important to detox your system that’s sure to get overloaded in the next few days.

Healthy Divali snacks

Healthy Divali snacks

Divali is around the corner. It is one of those celebrated festivals that is defined by family bonding, lights, joy, and, most importantly, mouth-watering delicacies. While the Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing, the social distancing norms in place will obviously make Divali 2021 less extravagant in the absence of large gatherings. However, the feast will not be compromised, considering Indians love to indulge in sweets, snacks and other festival delicacies.

+2
Sharing Mother Lakshmi’s bright light

Sharing Mother Lakshmi’s bright light

Prastaav—offerings of prayer, musical upliftment and renewed hope during one of the darkest times in this country’s history.

That’s the positive energy emanating from the National Council of Indian Culture’s (NCIC) 2021 Divali Nagar, in Chaguanas, this Festival of Lights, says organiser George Singh.