Back home creating and preparing for post-Covid

There is no place like home, especially during a pandemic.
So started veteran soca act KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) when he sat for a virtual interview with the Kitcharee on Tuesday to talk about his life, music and future plans.
During the late 90s and into the early 00s KMC was arguably the most in demand soca act on the Carnival circuit. His early 90s dancehall infused fete anthems “Soca Bashment”, “Kaya” and “Bashment to Carnival” are now soca standards. He further revolutionised the sound of the genre during the latter half of last decade with crossover hits like “3 Mile”, “Soul & Fire” and “First Experience”.
Back home after spending the best part of the last decade in New York producing hip hop, reggae and dancehall music for a wide range of artistes and labels, soca’s prodigal finds himself once again enthused by his countrymen and the genre of music dearest to his heart.
“I reach home in the start of the pandemic. About four days before the place lock down I reach home. I was spending most of my time outside in New York, in Yonkers, where I been producing a lot of music for American artistes and labels. So when I saw what was going on in America I say the best place to be is home. Is time to be home,” KMC said in his trademark rapid-fire speech cadence.
“I have been coping well,” he added when asked about life in the new normal.
KMC said the global impact of Covid-19 on lives and livelihoods has made him appreciate his blessings on a whole new level.
“This pandemic did good for me. Is nine years I was missing in action and that was not by choice, but by the weighty pressure I put on the music I was doing. I was not getting support, but when one door is closed another is open and it started opening from the production avenue,” he explained.
Living in the lab
KMC said he spent the first few months of the pandemic living, breathing, eating and sleeping music in a new studio he set up here in Trinidad. He recently collaborated with joint Road March King Neil “Iwer” George on the hit single “One Wish”.
“Having nothing to do in the beginning of the pandemic all we was doing is keeping safe and writing songs. When America started opening back up the guys I was doing music for (In the US) wanted the music, but I was in Trinidad. So that give me the idea to do a studio. I’m working with a lot of new artistes here in Trinidad. We preparing for 2021, I mean we doh know what tomorrow will bring but we still preparing,” he said.
KMC says he has looked on in fascination at the evolution of the immensely popular local dancehall movement. He admitted to being “very impressed” with what the youth have been able to create in terms of personal presence and a growing global following for their music.
“The youths and them now start to love dey dancehall as usual and YouTube help the music they doing to rise where they didn’t need radio support. It work for one youth and others follow and now it’s a movement,” he commented.
If he could offer advice KMC said it would be to explore other emotions and dimensions of music outside of the violent and sexually explicit content upon which the genre has built its reputation.
“I am very happy that Trinidad music playing all year round in Trinidad and in other parts of the world. They have something good going and all over the Caribbean and the UK people are taking note, but they have to move it from that dark and bad man music and give us some nice songs. Yes the bad man thing working now but it wouldn’t last forever.
“Everything is for a time and season and what will work this season may not work next season. You have to be able to be an all-round artiste. If you could talk about reality yuh have a chance of lasting very long,” he advised.
Carnival 2020
Despite the cancelation of a physical Carnival in 2021 KMC predicts this festival will be this country’s biggest and most subscribed edition.
“We already getting hired for virtual shows. It have a lot of virtual shows coming up, everything virtual, it’s the new normal. I love my live audience, doh get me wrong, but we in a pandemic and we have to go by the rules to save lives, but we still going to need some sort of entertainment,” he said.
The coming year will be all about making music with the purpose of sharing positive messages, KMC said.
“I doh have nothing to prove. What I doing now is enjoying what I like to do, which is music. To be able to do all these genres, to produce the songs and write the lyrics, it’s a gift from the Almighty and I want to use it in a smart way to uplift people,” he said.
KMC admitted to being angry and hurt over the rollercoaster ride of very high highs and extremely low lows that has been his career. He said in his renewed faith in God, however, he has found new perspective and a general calmness and acceptance.
“Spirituality is number one on my plate. Having a relationship with the Almighty Father is the best thing a man can have in his life. Things will go good and bring a joy inside and you can spread a joy to other people,” he said.
Protecting that internal peace is a continuous battle between self-will and external distractions he warned.
“When you have that (peace) Satan will come round you with all kinda slander and bacchanal. I was hurt and angry because of people slandering my name and I knew what they were saying was not true.
“We living the age where the dunce in your classroom have a Facebook and making dunce comments and have dunce people following his comments. Sometimes you have to leave that alone. When you doing well it have people will fight yuh and sometimes they don’t even know what they doing.
“But God says vengeance is mine, so yuh doh need to do nothing; leave it in his hand. Understanding... that is what make me get humility and leave it in his hand. Once you have that relationship with him even if they kill yuh, yuh still going to be good because you will be going to him, Once yuh have that kind of relationship with God yuh start to fele like yuh now start living,” he concluded with an audible smile.