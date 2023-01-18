The hiking season for this year has begun with high-fevered activity as days of sunshine have replaced the rainy times of the last year. Though trails have not quite dried out, trekkers who were starved of the exercise, education and fun have donned their boots to foot it to their favourite sites.
Many have found that parts of trails have been rerouted by villagers because of landslips and tree-falls and river courses have changed because of swollen episodes.
Some groups like the new Wild Blazers have discovered that the bush can have its serious moments that are no fun at all. Members laugh while talking about it now but at the time those who faced the wrath of disturbed insects could not.
According to the group, a line of ants was crossing the trail. The first set of hikers began to frantically jump and stamp around as they felt the creatures on their exposed skin. Those following were alerted and sought ways to circumvent the spot.
However, the line of ants was scattered in all directions by the stomping hikers and avoiding them turned out to be a challenge. Those wearing tall boots escaped the drama.
Disturbed by the commotion, the group of birds that they were approaching noiselessly to film flew away to quieter ambience.
When hitting our trails it is customary to encounter what we call hunting ants about their daily task. The rainy season and its excess water flows had caught many of them unawares and since the reprieve of this dry time, we have seen many such labours among our wild life populations of insects. Some defend their nests, territories and their very lives by retaliating against intruders. Hikers have found that some species attack more painfully than others and have promised that they would be more aware of the living forest they pass through and give respect to each part of it.
Another regular oversight by first-time hikers is the unprotected sitting or lying on logs or the forest floor itself. When they get home they discover tiny itching red bumps where clothes were fitted to the skin such as the legs and waist of underpants. Red bugs, or bete rouge, are the cause of this discomfort discovered too late. The spreading of leaves is not an option as they might also be present on these.
Our first forest experience this season turned out to be one of concern because of the implications for the continuous growth of species of our flora that have known remedial powers. One villager who went into the nearby forest to extract the bark of the cooperhoop for his personal healing-use shared his frustration with us.
“When I went for my usual piece of bark to treat my condition I found more trees had been over-barked by people who were obviously not from the village. Two maxi loads of people passed through here over the weekend. Remember the true saying “the bush has eyes”. Our people in the village know the technique of peeling the bark of these trees without risking the life of the whole tree.”
The cooperhoop is a forest tree that has healing powers in its bark as well as its blooms. Strips of the bark are popularly used by men to treat conditions of the prostate and by women to relieve menstruation cramps.
The villager expressed his concern that the numbers of cooperhoop trees in the forests around his village might die out.
“Too many people suffer from prostate now and they get the advice to use the cooperhoop bark to ease the condition but they don’t know how to peel it. I fear that the cooperhoop will become just like the bois bande at the side of the road down Long Stretch, gone forever!”
Bois bande trees used to grace the stretch along the Eastern Main Road between Valencia and Sangre Grande decades ago. However, because of over-barking, these trees are no longer a part of the landscape.
Those who encounter the cooperhoop along the trail are advised to consult with their tour guide before stripping the trees needlessly.