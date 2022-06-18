Back to Mama Earth!

Kayah Sanaa Hypolite ____use

Kayah Sanaa Hypolite founder of Mama Earth Organic Toothpaste.

Everything natural!

This is the mantra that Kayah Sanaa Hypolite lives by. Kayah, who has chosen to live a naturalist lifestyle, is conscious about the effects on the environment, of what she consumes. The naturalist, who is also an advocate for minimalism, has been conscious of what she can live without and has removed “non-essential” items from her everyday life.

When it comes to self-care, Kayah doesn’t depend on brands and she can make her own sweet-smelling perfumes - all natural, of course. Apart from living life largely as a naturalist, the 34-year-old single mother is a secondary school mathematics teacher, an entrepreneur and the proud owner of Mama Earth homemade organic toothpaste.

“I’ve chosen to live a minimalist lifestyle whereby I try not to accumulate more than I need. I’m conscious of the effects of my purchases on the environment, and I practise gratitude, mindfulness, and simplicity in my daily life,” Kayah said during a recent interview with the Kitcharee.

The dreadlocked beauty had been making her own toothpaste for half a decade before deciding to monetise her brand. “People are always complimenting my smile. I’ve been told my teeth are extremely white, and sometimes I’ve been asked what toothpaste I use. It’s always a shock when I tell people that I make my own and I have been doing this for the past five years. I also have no cavities. Creating a fluoride-free, natural product for my fellow citizens makes me feel purposeful and fulfilled,” she said.

Mama Earth organic toothpaste is made from seven simple ingredients like clove oil, baking soda, bentonite clay, peppermint oil, charcoal, virgin coconut oil, and distilled water. “All are sourced from wholesalers that provide organic, food-grade, cold-pressed, natural products in T&T and the US. I have sourced all the ingredients locally except for the bentonite clay, which has been outsourced from the US,” Kayah said.

“Mama Earth Clove toothpaste is kid friendly and my daughter has been using it since she was one year old. She absolutely loves it and when she was teething, she demanded it quite regularly, to help soothe and ease the pain in her gums. She hasn’t switched to the adult flavours yet as she is just three years old,” Kaya said.

The entrepreneur is happy that she is able to live purposefully. She said, “I’ve never felt like I would get rich by selling organic toothpaste. I just feel good about it. It’s important to me to have something positive to do that motivates me to go another day. My toothpaste comes in glass jars. Just getting rid of the plastic tubes that clog up the ocean makes me feel accomplished and I get a deep sense of satisfaction with each sale. I got into this business because it makes me feel good,” she said.

Kayah plans on coming up with new products. I’ve created a foot soak line called Bliss that I market wholesale to hotel spas and beauty salons in Tobago. I hope to create shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, and face masks in the near future. I want to use rice water, moringa leaves, and bamboo leaves in these upcoming products. I’m eager to explore these ingredients,” she said.

Kayah is slowly expanding her brand. Besides her Mama Earth Organic Toothpaste, she also offers Vinyasa yoga classes, and soon will launch Mama Earth Doula services. She is currently collaborating with Inside Outer Beauty Market in Allentown, Pennsylvania to sell her toothpaste line from their health and beauty shop.

“I see myself travelling the world, doing volunteer work, making money from passive sources of income. I want to learn about plants, herbal remedies, healing practices, and spirituality in other cultures and to utilise whatever I learn to enhance my products. I hope that my nieces and or my daughter will run my company while I frolic and roam the planet,” she said.

Mama Earth toothpaste comes in four flavours including Peppermint; Charcoal; Clove; Charcoal and Peppermint; and each comes in glass jars of size 6oz or 7.5oz and is available at New Earth Organics, Port of Spain; Mr D’s Health Food Store in Port Mall, Scarborough; and soon to come to Morshead Gourmet Supermarket, Mt Pleasant, Tobago. I also use TTPost to deliver to customers throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Kaya can be found on Instagram @mama.earth.organics

