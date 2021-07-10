POEM BY JOAN KHELAWAN
Retiree Joan Khelawan has observed that of late more drivers have been flaunting the law as well as just plain being reckless and having no care and consideration for other drivers or pedestrians. She was moved to write the following poem, hoping to encourage some measure of consideration, caring, discipline and change.
BAD DRIVERS
• Driving in this country is quite interesting
• As some drivers seem to be still learning
• To use signals while driving
• Is an event you must have to imagine
• Keep to the left when you want to turn right
• Every day that is a common sight
• Stopping short without giving notice
• Is quite common to everyday practice
• Vehicle operators is what I call them
• Mash and go is like a daily anthem
• Using sense at major road corners
• If you are not careful, they will take over
• Wearing seat belts the law insists
• But there are those who still resist
• Many may find that they have to pay a fine
• Or else the judge may say “do the time”
• White lines on the road are quite a need
• As drivers come to corners with much speed
• Stop signs will help a lot
• As on corners, some do not know when to STOP
• Obey the traffic code as you should learn
• As the life you save may be your own
• Always remember Don’t drink and drive
• As chances are you may not survive.