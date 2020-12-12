Baking it sweet and simple

AT her home bakery in St James, Nicky Moore is busy at work, whipping up her famous ponche de creme rum cake which has won sterling reviews on social media. She pops one in the oven before settling down to our interview. Her golden brown rum cakes which taste as good as they look are a huge favourite among customers of Addy Bakeshop—a small local business in St James created and owned by Moore and her husband Paul Davis.
Over the years both Davis and Moore have perfected and churned out their very own unique line of cheesecakes, cream cakes and rum cakes—not to mention their mouth-watering homemade cinnamon buns.
The couple built Addy Bakeshop years ago from the ground up out of necessity. Prior to that however Moore had been in the habit of making rum cakes as gifts for family and friends around Christmas time. They were so good that her friends begged her to start selling her delicious rum cakes and cinnamon buns but at that time she and her husband were busy managing their business. But when that folded, Moore was again encouraged to sell her baked desserts.
“We never considered making a living from baking, but we thought it might not be such a bad idea, so we got it up and running,” says Moore.
With some inspiration from their daughter, Milan, they coined the business Addy Bakeshop and began researching ways of reinventing and putting their own spin on classic cakes that we all know and love.
“When Milan was two, everything to eat for her was ‘foodie’. Bananas, apples, snacks, everything was ‘foodie’. But when we were baking cinnamon rolls, she would look into the oven and keep saying, ‘addy’. I would have to turn on the light in the oven for her to see the rolls and she would keep saying, ‘addy’?. We’d show her other food and ask, ‘addy?’ She would say ‘no, foodie’. Only the cinnamon rolls were ‘addy’. So we named the business, Addy,” Moore said.
Instead of using Graham crackers for the crust of their New York cheesecake, they decided to use a softer and delicate sponge cake as the crust which they discovered was a better match for the creamy, dense cheesecake. Moore also scoured books and websites when researching chocolate cake recipes before coming up with a recipe that was unlike any other.
“We try to be different and put something together that is uniquely ours,” says Moore.
From the minute their line of rum cakes—which included flavours like vanilla, chocolate, coconut and ponche de creme—left the oven they were instant hits. Over the years, Moore and Davis have built a relationship with their loyal customers whom they call the ‘“Addy family”. Not one item was added to their menu before receiving the approval of their customers.
Then came Covid
Over time the business began to thrive and Moore and Davis saw an increase in clientele and orders. By the end of 2019, it seemed quite likely that the following year would be a busy one; an international hotel brand, restaurants and tea shops had expressed interest in ordering specialty cakes from Addy Bakeshop. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic which dried up orders and left small microbusinesses like Addy Bakeshop struggling to survive. In addition to trying to keep their business afloat, Moore’s grandmother died and her father fell seriously ill. To say that this year has been a difficult one for Moore and her family would be an understatement.
“When you’re in survival mode, it’s hard to find joy. It’s like the joy has been sucked out of the business,” admits Moore.
Even though their sales have been cut in half since the start of the pandemic, Moore knows that they have been fortunate when compared with other businesses that have had to close up shop entirely. All of Addy Bakeshop’s cakes are done from their home bakery and Moore and Davis split up tasks which include everything from taking orders, buying ingredients to baking and delivering. Knowing that their cakes have been a part of special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays and micro weddings gives them added encouragement. Addy’s bakeshop has also received orders for their in-demand ponche de creme rum cake which is only available during the Christmas season. They are determined to keep calm and continue baking.
There has never been a more crucial time to support local businesses along with their products and services than the present. Moore’s wish for 2021 is that things get back to some sense of normalcy so that small businesses like Addy Bakeshop and others could get back on track.
To contact Addy Bakeshop, call 719-0275 or visit them on Facebook and Instagram: @addybakeshoptt