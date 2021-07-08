Baring it all

Reigning National Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons is set to explore her full musical range all in the name of charity.
Lyons will host the “Me Myself & I” virtual concert experience on July 18. All proceeds from the multigenre showcase will go towards assisting local artistes who have not been able to earn a living due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.
The event, promoted by Lyon’s newly established Calypso FEST brand, will be livestreamed free on WACK 90.1 FM’s YouTube and Facebook pages from 6 p.m. Viewers can make donations to the cause via FundMeTnT.
Lyons said while the presentation is a solo production, she is open to anyone willing to lend support and join the event’s backroom and front-of-stage cast.
“This is me under my Calypso FEST brand, in collaboration with Wack Radio 90.1, trying to raise money through FundMeTnT to assist my fellow artistes/calypsonians during this time. So, yes, I will be taking any offers if anyone wants to jump on board,” Lyons told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday afternoon.
Lyons, who hosted similar fundraisers online last year, said she will be mixing sounds and experimenting with genres come showtime. Her previous performances attracted over 30,000 viewers across all social media platforms and raised thousands of dollars in aid for struggling, out-of-work performers and musicians.
“The first one I did was last year for the first lockdown, and I’ve been throwing shows on WACK under Calypso Fest for the past few months to keep my fellow calypsonians working. For the show on July 18, you can expect a mixture of genres and, yes, of course, some soca and calypso. It’s going to be just a fun-feeling performance cause right now we just need to smile and dance, even if it’s for an hour,” she said with a smiling emoji.
Long live the queen
Lyons became only the fifth woman to win the national title when her popular commentary on Meghan Markle’s tenuous relationship with the British Royal Family, “Meghan My Dear”, and humorous “Obeah” topped a competitive field at Carnival 2020.
She has since kept the title by default since no competition was held this year. Calypso Rose (McCarthy Linda Sandy-Lewis) in 1978, Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) in 1999 and 2004, Denyse Plummer in 2001 and Karene Asche in 2011 are the only other women to have won the calypso crown.
Lyons says while the bans on international travel and local gatherings have robbed her of the customary performance circuit the title winner usually enjoys, she is happy to hold on to the title.
“I don’t feel robbed. I just wish I could have competed again the proper way—win, lose or draw. But I’m enjoying going down in history as the longest-reigning Calypso Monarch ever,” she joked.
The reopening of international borders and the prospect of mass vaccination leading to a return to some level of normalcy is, however, cause for some “cautious optimism”, she admitted. She said fans can look forward to new calypso and soca releases later this year.
“Yes, I’m optimistic, but right now I’m more focused on the situation the world is in right now. I am planning to travel later in the year. Honestly, there aren’t shows for calypsonians abroad as in the past, but I also sing soca so I’m not out of the loop,” she concluded with another “laugh out loud”.