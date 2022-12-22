Baron’s Christmas wish

Peace. Love. And productivity.
That’s the Christmas wish upon a star by calypso icon Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr) for his beloved Trinidad and Tobago.
As these islands near the harrowing figure of an unprecedented 600 murders in one calendar year Baron hopes “somehow, somewhere” the people of this land can “once again feel safe” and “live in love”. And he wants “to be here” to see his wish come true.
“My wish is for long life with good health, so I can sing and sing for many more years, with love and happiness, that crime will stop, and we have a more positive and productive nation,” an optimistic Baron told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday evening.
Widely considered the voice of Christmas, Baron has filled households across the Caribbean with Yuletide cheer for nearly four decades. The honey-voiced veteran’s parang soca hits “Come Go”, “It’s Christmas” and “It’s Christmas Again” are all sing-along standards of the annual regional festivity.
Baron’s perpetual season-crossing classic “Spanish Woman” is to a West Indian Christmas what Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas” is to the celebration up north. Not to mention his soca-fication of popular Christmas carols “Joy to the World”, “Crown Him”, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Deck the Halls” among others.
The 74-year-old Christmas calypso GOAT (Greatest of All Time) chuckled in his living room armchair when asked about the prospect of his music playing for 100 years to come.
“I will say 200 years,” Baron mused with a hearty laugh.
“And yes, I am well pleased and appreciative of that,” He continued in a more measured tone.
Love, the best
reason to celebrate
Come Sunday, Christmas Day, Baron will be celebrating much more than the birth of Jesus Christ.
The calypso legend will also mark his third wedding anniversary having tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend/manager Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) public relations officer Sherma Orr-Watkins during a small private ceremony in 2019.
After a busy season that took the calypso couple to gigs in North America and across the region Baron says they plan to spend the day with their feet up. “Three years already, how time fly,” he mused when asked to reflect on his nuptials. “We will be at home, just relaxing after a busy December with work. We went to Toronto, Grenada and St Lucia, just to name a few places. We went to keep people happy,” he added with another smile.
Come Boxing Day, Baron will shift his attention to the upcoming National Carnival Commission-billed (NCC) “Mother of All Carnivals” in 2023. Already committed to the Kalypso Revue Tent he says he is “available for all shows”.
Baron is equally revered in mainstream calypso circles for his extensive calypso and soca catalogue that includes the timeless hits: “Sweet Soca Man”, “Somebody”, “Melosian Rhapsody”, “This Melody Sweet”, “Tell Me Why”, “Words” and “Feeling It”–the latter of which was famously remade by soca artist Swappi (Marvin Davis) in 2020.
“I am going to be a part of everything. After not singing for the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic I will be singing and supporting Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna) at the Kalypso Revue Tent. I am not planning on recording anything just yet, but I am available for all shows. I have a few dates booked but looking forward to the ‘Mother of all Carnivals’ in 2023,” he said.
Until then, Baron says expect to find him lost in the Christmas celebrations and making the most of time with his family and closest friends.
“Certainly, is cause for celebration. I am alive, I feel great, and I plan on always keeping the world happy, dancing and singing. So, let’s continue to cherish every moment. Is Christmas, Merry Christmas and be safe,” Baron concluded.