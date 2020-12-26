Basking in delight

SINCE 2010, Karyce Phillips aka Savanna has been singing backup vocals for some of the most in-demand soca artistes in the industry. But 2020 was the year in which the singer/songwriter emerged from the sidelines and made her debut as a solo artiste. In October she released her first single “Right Away” with Hey Choppi followed by the female empowerment anthem “Name Man” produced by AdvoKit Productions.
If Savanna wanted to, she could have made her name in the entertainment business a long time ago - she certainly had the opportunity and connections to do so. Her father, living legend and veteran producer Kenny Phillips is the founder and owner of WACK Radio 90.1FM, her brothers Kasey and Kyle are also producers. Instead, Savanna let her brothers bask in the limelight while she pursued her own trajectory, one that took her away from the musical spotlight and thrust her into the field of science and academia. With the release of “Right Away” in October however, she signalled to the industry and audiences that now is her moment to shine.
Those who know her best will say it’s about time. Music is truly Savanna’s passion, it’s a recurring factor in most if not all of her childhood memories.
“When we were younger and did roadtrips, we would sing extempo and come up with lyrics to diss each other or we would practise drumming on tables. Our house was always full of artistes and singers and so I practically grew up around local celebrities,” she says.
In her brothers’ case, following in their father’s footsteps was like a natural progression; Savanna on the other hand was always business oriented. When the family sat around the dinner table, conversations swirled around what art pieces she was in the middle of creating or what business ideas she wanted to pursue.
“It would have been too easy for me to get into the music industry and if I had chosen to do so I may not have appreciated it as much,” says Savanna. “I like to challenge myself; I’m a problem solver. Going in the studio and recording music was not enough for me. I was pretty smart in school and a straight ‘A’ student who came first in all my tests. I really just wanted to spread my wings.”
Which is exactly what she did. Savanna won two scholarships and earned a degree in Biological Science before pursuing her Master’s degree in Sustainable Development.
“By having my own life apart from music I was able to pick up other skills because I like to be a one-woman show,” she adds.
Aside from having a full-time job, she started a side business baking and selling cakes and cookies. Working from home at the height of the pandemic gave Savanna more time on her hands to make music. Savanna considers herself a creative artiste and wanted to give listeners a taste of something other than soca.
Courage to rescue herself
Savanna teamed up with Hey Choppi and wrote “Right Awa”’ which is a fusion of dancehall and R&B. But when it came to her follow-up single “Name Man”, she found herself influenced by stories of gender-based violence. Those tragic cases brought up painful memories of an abusive relationship she was in years ago before she finally mustered up the courage to leave her ex boyfriend. On December 10, Savanna went into the studio with pent-up anger and frustration over past experiences and channelled her emotions into her song “Name Man” which she wrote in under an hour. The song ended up resonating with a lot of people—it got more than 20,000 views in one week.
“Name Man” has been described as “a rallying cry for those who have felt a heavy hand of control, masquerading as love, from a villainous few that simply know no better”.
“I’ve had many experiences in the past where I’ve stepped out to take public transportation and was harrassed to the point where I felt afraid for my safety. On one occasion I was at a bus stop waiting for a friend when a man drove up and asked me if I wanted a ride. As women we have to think about our safety first, the man may have meant well but on the other hand, what if he was up to no good? Men in our society don’t know what it’s like to experience that kind of fear. In fact, fear plays a major role in women’s lives today,” explains Savanna. “This song is not about bashing men but it’s my way of speaking up for myself and calling for mutual respect between the sexes. Men must keep women safe and women must also keep other women safe. Trini women like to bash other women but if we show mutual love and respect for one another then we wouldn’t put each other in harm’s way, especially on social media where a lot of cyberbullying takes place.”
“Name Man” is the first female empowerment anthem for 2021. Writing and recording the song was a cathartic experience for Savanna who is now happily married. Audiences can expect to hear more from the singer/songwriter in the future.
“Name Man” and “Right Away” are available on all music platforms including YouTube, Spotify and iTunes. To see what Savanna is working on next, follow her on Instagram @itssavanna.