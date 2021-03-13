Bassline to activate yuh waistline

“I’m a smooth player.”
An audible smile followed that lip-curling declaration from Blaxx & D All Starz bassist Anthony “Bassie” Boynes on an overcast Thursday afternoon in Arima.
Braggadocio but true.
Boynes, 67, has picked and slapped his electronic bass into soca folklore, since his emergence on the circuit in the mid 90’s alongside a high-flying Nigel and Marvin Lewis on the then Roy Cape and the All-Stars frontline.
“I does play with my heart open. Other bassists, dey can’t play like me. Dey good eh, but dey not like me. When it comes to classic old school soca I have it cork,” he continued with another unseen smile during a thoroughly entertaining 40-minute cross-town phone conversation with the Kitcharee.
Boynes tells no lies. Before him, bassists were heard and not seen. This Barataria-born musician was, however, birthed for the spotlight and outrightly refused to fade into the backdrop. He quite literally played between the lines. And pretty soon a sweat drenched bareback, kilt-wearing, wining-down-low Boynes became a clear indication your fete was in full swing.
“When I join Roy Cape my first party with Nigel and Marvin was Fire Fete on Wrightson Road. Dat was my very first performance and when I see de massive crowd I get dotish. I get chupidee. In my days you played in house party and Civic Centre and Holiday Inn to small crowds. But this was de big yard. Everybody come out to see yuh and by de time music start I gone,” he recalled with a full out laugh.
When his debut set was over it suddenly dawned on Boynes that he may have overdone it. Expecting a dressing down at the band’s next rehearsal he was instead presented with a cordless bass guitar and instructed to provide more of the same.
“It was a new era, is a new thing dey seeing. Dey accustomed see bass players stand up and playing one place and I was winning all over de stage. Dey upgrade me by buying a cordless for me and tell me go in de front line and wine my tail down. That’s when the ladies start to run meh down,” he continued coyly drawing laughter on both sides of the phone line.
Rhythm in his DNA
Boynes first started playing music as a teenager. His father Aldwyn Boynes was a dancer. And while the elder Boynes utilised his entire body to translate the sounds around him the younger Boynes opted to beat it out on congo drums and the pan.
“I was just hypnotised by de music. I started beating drums and pan and playing guitar. Next thing I know I was singing on stage with a vibraphone with my first band, a unit called Earthworms,” the father of five recalled.
After Earthworms Boynes joined disco pop band Sun Blast and started playing pop music. An opportunity to perform on a cruise ship came soon after and he grabbed the chance to earn extra coin.
“By dat time I get attracted to the bass. I came back home in 1995 and there was Roy Cape All Stars showing interest in me. It was a more upgrade to music. In those days it was combo sides (bands) and it was more instrumental music. To jump into a big band it was multi international music, it was a big difference yuh more feel like you was Earth Wind and Fire dressed in high heels and ting. I do all dem ting,” he added with another laugh.
Apart from his showmanship, Boynes also proved technically up to step and very soon every calypsonian wanted him at their side both in the recording booth and on stage.
“When I say I am the smoothest bass player is the creativity I talking about yuh know. I very creative. Some (bassists) play one way. Some play jazzy, but for me when you playing soca yuh have to be in the rhythm. Yuh could ad lib but yuh have to be on de four and dais how I does play. When people dancing and they hear the kick drum and bass kicking that is what does give them de vibes. That does send all the instruments playing together. Dais when yuh could tell a band in de groove,” he explained.
The varied interchange between the trap set and the bass, he says, gives each performance a unique identity and is the difference between a band sounding “same-same and boring”.
“Is like yuh playing football. I will use my side (English Primier League team) Chelsea as an example. Yuh see dem playing one way but the manager will tweak and change things depending on the team dey playing. That does happen in de band. Monday night yuh hear Roy Cape playing a song and yuh love it and Tuesday night yuh hear we again playing de same song and yuh saying to yuhself but thas not de same song? But yuh still love it. We specialise in dem games. Yuh cyah bore people when yuh playing music,” he explained.
Waiting on his due
Boynes said despite having a fulfilling career behind him and the allure of new adventures ahead he is still awaiting some official recognition from T&T for his musical efforts.
“Right now I wish some kind of reward could come to me. Some kind of recognition for the work. I wish I could get some kind of award. Maybe ‘Bassist of the Year’? I need a house. I wish that could happen,” he started saying.
Pausing to gather his thoughts he continued: “At this point though I just cool. I achieve de best ting already; everybody does say I is the best, I never say that eh, they say dat and I thank dem for that.
“People see me on the street and say: ‘Look the best bass man in Trinidad’. I say: ‘thank you very much. Up to this day I still de same way. I’m getting older now so I’m now in the dressy ting and not so much in the bareback ting again. The truth is I putting on weight and de belly nah, but when I get a vibes I go still do what I do,” he chuckled.
To those that dare follow in his unconventional path he says individuality and self-improvement are the best traits any musician can follow.
“A lot of players say dey want to be like me. I always tell dem yuh cannot be like be. You wanna be black like me? Ugly like me? Chupid like me? Yuh have to be your own self. You might get good and perform like me, but yuh could never be like me,” he concluded with another audible smile.
Indeed Bassie, you are one-of-a-kind!