Divali, the festival of light, is a perfect celebration of all things bright and beautiful. For those who love to be in style for the season, Divali gives them the perfect excuse to put their fashionable foot forward while friends, family and loved ones come together to celebrate. Its also a day where most Hindus usually wear something new to start the Hindu New Year right.
Divali is also about celebrating our colourful traditions and vibrant culture. However, more importantly what you choose to wear should fit in with one’s idea of comfort. Whether one is comfortable in salwar-kameez or sari or a pant-suit or kaftan, one should totally rock it with all confidence, and fashion and trends would follow.
Whether you are a lover of all things simple or adore a jazzed-up look, team it up with right accessories...and voilà!
The House of Jaipur at O’Connor Street, Woodbrook offers these new items and more perfect for Divali, all the way to the New Year.