Be mindful of their mindset

Parents and educators must pay close attention to the mental health of the children in their care says psychotherapist Shakir London.
As students across T&T begin a second successive school year of online learning, mostly in physical isolation from their peers, it is important that regular checks be made on their mental state, said London.
“Children are very adaptable and may have initially made the adjustment smoother than adults. However, in pervasive circumstances as with this pandemic, it is not unusual to see the development of early signs of depression and/or anxiety,” London warns.
London said early signs of mental disequilibrium can include a lack of concentration, increased irritability, feelings of helplessness or hopelessness, changes in appetite and sleeping patterns, as well as further isolation from family members within the home.
“Parents need to be aware that prolonged online schooling is not an experience that most children are inclined to enjoy. It can prove to be as much of a strain for children as it is for parents. Knowing what to look for can help parents be more proactive when dealing with their children’s mental health. The uncertainty of what the future will hold poses a constant challenge for families and ought to be managed one day at a time,” he advised.
Provide outlets for release
within the home
Parents must provide fun outlets daily for children to de-stress, London said. These should take the form of activities their children naturally enjoy such as: video gaming, television and a simple trip out of the home.
“Identifying items, activities and experiences that can motivate your children can go a long way in alleviating some of the stresses of online learning,” he said.
Children must also be encouraged and given the time and space to clearly articulate their feelings. Far too often overworked or stressed parents can be dismissive or even oblivious to their children’s verbal and non-verbal clues, he said.
“It is important to provide a safe space for your child to feel listened and to seek help without fear of inaction or minimalisation.
Having reassuring discussions about the role that this academic year can play in achieving future goals and aspirations, can be critical in managing silent fears that your child may have. It should be noted that time spent engaging on various devices for the purpose of online learning and leisure, should be monitored to allow for other types of activities,” he said.
Open dialogue and sharing exercises are things the entire household can benefit from, London said. Children are more inclined to express themselves when they see their parents and older siblings leading by example, he noted.
“Establish a weekly check-in within the household where family members can openly express how they are coping with all that is expected of them. This also encourages healthy parent/child communication and familial support which go a long way in maintaining mental and emotional health,” he said.
“Implementing a daily schedule inclusive of physical activity/exercise, changes in environment, rest time, family time and fun activities, allow parents to establish much needed structure and balance. Having a balanced diet, scheduling time for personal self-care, utilising virtual platforms for constant interaction and spiritual development, while encouraging activities that allow for emotional expression such as journaling, art, music, dance and non-contact sports can also be helpful,” London added.
Create an engaging classroom
Educators must also create an immersive and engaging classroom experience in order to get the best out of their students, London advised. Develop a reward system, utilise familiar online communication like emojis and symbols, incorporate regular breaks and approach classes with zeal and excitement, he suggested.
“Even utilising emoticons and symbols like a ‘thumbs up’, can go a long way in sustaining classroom interest in the absence of more traditional forms of extrinsic motivation. Incorporate regular breakout room activities that would encourage peer interaction, while allotting time for general discussions on current events, students appreciate knowing that they are not alone in their perceptions and feelings,” London said.
Teachers should also consider how their approach is often mirrored by their students. A disengaged and lacklustre class is often a reflection of their teacher’s disposition, London said.
“Be mindful that your overall presence affects the students’ online experience, and it extends beyond instruction. Model passion and excitement as students often replicate their teacher’s attitude towards the subject area.
That presence can be inclusive of areas such as lesson structure: narration, activities, videos, classroom dialogue; technical know how and support, offline accessibility, emails, messages and assignments. Building a positive and interactive relationship with each student translates to greater classroom interest,” he revealed.
An eventual return to in-person learning and how well their child is able to reintegrate into a physical classroom is another thing parents should be considering, London said.
The national push to mass vaccination could see some students returning to school by the new year. London says while the current social situation is unique there are studies available on how best to approach such a return, albeit in some unexpected places.
“Studies on groups like astronauts, inmates and artic researchers provide some insight on the impact of reintegration after social isolation. One can expect positive feelings such as joy and excitement mixed with uncertainty and hesitancy.
“In-person social interaction within the school environment allows for children and youth to develop a much-needed awareness and understanding of social nonverbal cues.
The absence of that interaction over the past two years can translate to greater trepidation among peers and in some cases anxiety. We all had to adjust to a more socially restrictive lifestyle during the pandemic and it will take some time for students and adults to readjust to a more interactive human experience,” he concluded.