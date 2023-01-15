Be on guard!

WE don’t know what’s around the corner - be proactive. That was the admonition issued by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at a press conference last Thursday in light of rising Covid-19 infection rates. With the Carnival season already in full swing, the Covid-19 curb is expected to steepen in the following weeks, therefore the Covid Response Team urges citizens to take personal precautions - wear masks in crowded places, get vaccinated and boosted, practise social distancing and proper hand hygiene.
The fact is that almost three years after the Covid-19 outbreak was designated a pandemic, the respiratory disease is still affecting communities, causing serious illness and claiming lives.
There is also a new variant XBB1.5 that is more transmissible than its predecessors.
What should we know about this new variant and do we have reason to worry? Geneticist and associate professor at the University of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Nicole Ramlachan sheds some light on the matter.
According to Ramlachan, what we know so far is that there is little to no indication that XBB1.5 would “break through” the protection against severe illness provided by the vaccines.
“However, its effect on the vulnerable, including the immunocompromised, who get less benefit from the Covid vaccines remain worrisome especially since it accounts for more than 45 per cent of cases in the US,” warned Ramlachan.
What does F486P means?
The F486P mutation means that it is highly infectious as it is able to attach readily to the Ace 2 receptors of our lung cells, unlike some of the other mutant variants, she explained.
While XBB1.5 is more transmissible, there is no evidence to date that it is more virulent, meaning that it is no more likely to put you in hospital or kill you than other existing Omicron Variants, added Ramlachan.
Unlike other possible variants emerging from China, the XBB1.5 came out of the US, mutating from the original XBB which came out of the Omicron BA.5 lineage.
“While there is a fair amount being learned about this variant, it is unlikely to cause major problems in countries that have high levels of vaccination and previous infections,”said Ramlachan.
She added that it was concerning that cases of any of the Covid-19 variants are rising in countries like China where there was both low take-up of vaccines and little natural immunity because of prolonged lockdowns.
Without China sharing clinical information on people infected, it is impossible to know how the variants behave in a non-immune population, said Ramlachan.
“This will impact other countries around the world, especially those with low vaccination rates,”she said.
In a recent press release the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) encouraged Ministries of Health across the region to maintain surveillance of severe acute respiratory illnesses, hospitalisations and deaths, PCR testing and gene sequencing of severe hospitalised cases; and hospitalised intensive care to avoid deaths.
According to the Executive Director at CARPHA Dr Joy St John, more people are self diagnosing through the use of rapid antigen tests therefore the accurate incidence of Covid-19 is hard to assess.
Everyone should get boosted
The public health agency stressed the need for citizens to get vaccinated and boosted and assured the public that WHO-approved vaccines for Covid-19 and Influenza are proving effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death.
Ramlachan agrees and said everyone should get boosted and wear masks as advised to protect themselves against infection or re-infection as the impact of the pandemic is still quite costly, both in terms of mortality rates, productivity loss and health costs of acute and long Covid-19 infections.
“We know that immunity wanes four to five months after immunisation and or natural infection so protect yourself by getting boosted, observing protocols like masking, isolating and social distancing where you know there is a higher chance of infection in closed off areas of poor circulation and/or a high density of people gathered,” advised Ramlachan.
To safeguard yourself, the immunocompromised and the elderly, Ramlachan advises wearing proper fitting masks in public areas as cases of Covid-19 are increasing during the winter/Carnival season around the world.
“This is especially due to high numbers of travelers and movement of people as well as colder weather in North America allowing for rapid spread of the more infectious respiratory illnesses like Covid-19, influenza and RSV,” said Ramlachan.