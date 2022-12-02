Be productive: start your day early

Want to be productive at work? Then start your day early.

You are probably thinking, “I do not have enough rest, how can I afford to wake up early?” I had the same thoughts before.

After a while you will realise you cannot be productive unless you rise early.

Time is finite. Each of us has only 24 hours. Each of us has finite energy. How well you balance both will be how productive you can be, at work or at home.