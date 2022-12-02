Be productive: start your day early

Want to be productive at work? Then start your day early.
You are probably thinking, “I do not have enough rest, how can I afford to wake up early?” I had the same thoughts before.
After a while you will realise you cannot be productive unless you rise early.
Time is finite. Each of us has only 24 hours. Each of us has finite energy. How well you balance both will be how productive you can be, at work or at home.
I have three young kids and my own business to run. Trying to balance how much work I put into my business, how much time I spend with my family and yet have time for my hobbies is all about how I can be productive with my time.
You want to be productive at work or at home? Here’s what you should do.
1. Cut off television
I used to tell myself, I need the break. So, when the kids sleep I turn on the cable and watch whatever programmes that catches my fancy. Often, I find myself not watching, just channel surfing.
And I don’t end up watching a full programme. I decided one day to just give up on TV as it makes me sleep late and wake up tired. If you want to be productive, cut off TV. You are better off reading a book. Without TV, I have managed to finish many books which I have bought but never read.
2. Limit Internet use
The other big distraction that can make you sleep late is the Internet. Probably because you will be checking your e-mails, updating your blog, Facebook, watching YouTube, etc. Try limiting the use of it at home, or switch it to the morning session.
Nowadays, I check all my personal e-mails early in the morning. When I get into work, I find myself less tempted to check personal emails and such.
3. Know your priorities
Really, it is all about the choice you make and the priorities you have. If you know it is competitive out there in the corporate world, how can you be a better worker than the person who is also aiming for the position above you? How can you do more whether to impress or to get the relevant person’s attention?
4. Is it always fun, fun, fun?
People who oppose to rising early typically have these excuses. I need personal time. I need to catch up with my friends, I need to know what is going on in the world. But really, most of these are just excuses for having some fun. Not that there is anything wrong with it. I am not saying giving it up.
I am saying, there is a proper time and place for everything. Each activity has a price tag on it. Do one and you can’t do the other. The choice is yours. Whether it is catching up with friends till late night or falling behind in your work.
5. Rest early, rise early
You want to be productive? Rise early, read more books, have more energy, be more focused and set standards for others to catch up. It’s as simple as that.
Long Yun Siang or Long, as he is popularly known, runs http://career-success-for-newbies.com with his wife Dorena as their way of paying it forward. Their website–based on their real life experience–provides tips, tools and advice for newbies pursuing career success.